10 Stocks to Build a Dividend Portfolio With

When it comes to building a portfolio, it is smart to first build a foundation with exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and/or index funds. However, today I am going to look at 10 individual dividend stocks I would buy that not only give me diversification, but also give me a mix of growth and more income. One of those dividend stocks includes Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 16, 2024. The video was published on May 17, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $578,143!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in AbbVie, Alphabet, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Prologis, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Chevron, Home Depot, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, Prologis, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends AbbVie and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, long January 2026 $90 calls on Prologis, and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.