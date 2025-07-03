10 Stocks to Sell Before the Second Half of the Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tomorrow is the Fourth of July holiday. The markets, as well as the InvestorPlace offices, will be closed, and I hope you get a chance to enjoy the day with friends and family.

But before you fire up the grill or head out to catch the fireworks, it’s worth taking a moment to check in on your portfolio.

You see, we’ve officially reached the halfway point of 2025. And that makes now a perfect time to reassess what’s working… and what isn’t.

A lot has changed since the year began.

The threat of tariffs dominated the headlines for much of the spring. But those fears calmed down as it became clear that the tariffs were a tool for negotiating more fair trading relationships.

Inflation has cooled so far this year, but interest rates remain elevated. As I’ve written previously, the Federal Reserve continues to fight an inflation “bogeyman” that has yet to materialize.

AI companies showed some signs of weakness at the beginning of the year, as headlines around the Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek, rattled markets and sent Big Tech AI players sharply lower. But now, those fears have dissipated and AI is dominating the headlines once again.

Meanwhile, while other corners of the market are starting to show quiet signs of strength. And of course, new policy shifts out of Washington are creating fresh opportunities for investors (more on that in a moment).

That’s why I like to use this time of year for a little portfolio cleanup.

Every investor is different… and so I strongly encourage you to evaluate your own situation before making any major decision. But generally speaking, you should ask yourself three key questions before making any major buy or sell in your portfolio:

What is your risk tolerance…

What are your financial goals…

And how long do you have to achieve them?

If you’ve addressed these questions, you’re off to a great start. And in the rest of today’s Market 360, I want to share 10 stocks my system says you should consider parting ways with now. These aren’t the kind of names you want to hold onto in a changing market environment. Weak fundamentals, deteriorating momentum and poor institutional support… it’s all there in the data.

Let’s take a look…

The Data Says It’s Time to Let These Go

My Stock Grader system (subscription required) runs the numbers on thousands of companies scanning for earnings growth, cash flow, analyst earnings revisions, institutional buying pressure and more. And while it’s currently flagging some very compelling buy opportunities (which I’ll be talking more about soon… especially with one major development on the horizon), it’s also flagging plenty of sells.

Some of these may look familiar to you. They may have even been solid performers in the past. But based on the data I’m seeing now, the risk of holding these stocks outweighs the potential reward – especially as we head into the back half of the year.

I encourage you to give this list of stocks a skim. Each of them has a D-rating, meaning it is a “Sell.” So, feel free to adjust your portfolio accordingly…

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CVX Chevron Corporation D D D NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B D D D INTC Intel Corporation D D D DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C D D D PCAR PACCAR Inc D D D HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D D D PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. D D D NUE Nucor Corporation F D D GIS General Mills, Inc. D D D DINO HF Sinclair Corporation F D D

superior stocks with growing sales and earnings. And if you’re not sure where to find these stocks, then consider my Growth Investor service.

My Growth Investor stocks are backed by 22.5% average annual sales growth and 83.9% average annual earnings growth. Not to mention that the average Growth Investor stock has also had its earnings estimates revised 6.5% higher in the past three months, so the analyst community remains very positive on our stocks.

I even just recommended two stocks last Friday – both of which are perfectly positioned to benefit in the current market environment.

Stay Tuned for My Next Research Project

Now, I want to also note something important…

While my Stock Grader system is flagging weak spots in the market, it’s also picking up a wave of new buy signals – many of them tied to a very specific and fast-developing situation out of Washington.

You may have heard whispers some of the moves made by President Trump recently that have to do with artificial intelligence. But what most investors don’t realize is that he has signed an executive order, tied to a critical July 22 deadline, that could mark a major turning point in the market…

Now, what’s really interesting about this is that a certain group of overlooked stocks is poised to benefit the most.

These aren’t your typical tech names. In fact, most investors have no idea how essential these companies are to the future of AI.

But I believe that’s about to change, and fast.

So, while we’ll be taking Friday off here in Market 360, I’ll be back in touch on Sunday with more information about what’s unfolding and how you can prepare.

You won’t want to miss this, so stay tuned.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

