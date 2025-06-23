10 Stocks That Pay $100 or More in Dividends

Looking for stocks that pay $100 in annual income? You've come to the right place. Even a small investment in the 10 stocks listed below can create a reliable cash income stream.

For this list, we're looking at U.S. stocks only that trade on major exchanges, with market caps of at least $10 billion. The dividend yield must also be above 5%, allowing you to generate $100 annual income with an initial investment of $2,000 or less.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. HSBC Holdings

With a market cap of more than $200 billion, HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) is one of the largest banks in the world. Shares have also consistently paid a large dividend, though the rate has been cut several times during the past decade due to a decline in earnings. Right now, the yield stands at roughly 5.5%, allowing you to generate $100 in annual dividend income with an investment of just $1,818.

2. Verizon Communications

After losing roughly one-quarter of its value during the past five years, Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) dividend yield is now up to 6.5%. While revenue and profit growth has stalled in recent years, the company has always been a consistent dividend payer, raising or maintaining its payout every year for more than a decade.

3. Pfizer

With a market cap of $135 billion, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the largest publicly traded pharmaceutical companies in the world. The shares trade at just 17 times earnings -- a sizable discount to the S&P 500 index's average valuation of 28.5 times earnings. Pfizer's revenue growth has stalled in recent years, but the 7.2% dividend yield was reaffirmed in May.

4. British American Tobacco

A reliable dividend payer for years, British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) now delivers a dividend yield of 6.1%. While cigarette volumes are on the decline, nicotine use is still on the rise thanks to smokeless products, creating a stable revenue channel in a variety of economy conditions.

5. Altria Group

Similar to British American Tobacco, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is a large nicotine business that delivers a reliable 6.9% dividend. Its cigarette volumes are also on the decline, but thanks to smokeless products growth, Altria has managed the industrywide transition well. Earnings are expected to grow by 2% to 5% this year, allowing the dividend payout to remain stable or even grow.

6. Enbridge

A longtime favorite of dividend investors, Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) operates one of the largest pipeline networks in the world, transporting hydrocarbons like natural gas and crude oil. This business largely operates like a toll road, collecting huge cash flows that can then be delivered back to shareholders in the form of a dividend. The current payout is about 6.1%.

7. BP

Another oil and gas business, BP (NYSE: BP) is a diversified, integrated oil company with exposure to nearly every aspect of the energy business. While there has been volatility along the way, shares still trade at the same price that they did back in 1997. The dividend yield of 6.2%, however, has kept investors satisfied despite minimal share price appreciation over the long term.

8. The Bank of Nova Scotia

Many American investors aren't too familiar with Canadian banks, but the Canadian banking industry is significantly more consolidated than the U.S. banking industry, creating more stability for the bigger players. One of the biggest Canadian banks right now is The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), which currently delivers a 5.9% dividend yield.

9. Realty Income

With a 5.6% dividend yield, Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a favorite among real estate investors looking for high-income potential investments. The company essentially owns a huge portfolio of income-producing properties -- income it then redirects back to shareholders in the form of dividends.

10. Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) is significantly smaller than Enbridge. Its dividend payout has also varied over the years. But its pipeline network still generates plenty of cash, enough to support a current dividend yield of 5.7%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bank Of Nova Scotia right now?

Before you buy stock in Bank Of Nova Scotia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bank Of Nova Scotia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $881,731!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge, Pfizer, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends BP, Bank Of Nova Scotia, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, Pembina Pipeline, and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $40 calls on British American Tobacco and short January 2026 $40 puts on British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.