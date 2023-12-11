10 Stocking Stuffers Under $5 at Dollar Tree

Who doesn’t love shopping for stocking stuffers? This holiday season, shoppers at Dollar Tree can find affordable and fun stocking stuffers for everyone on their wish list at budget-friendly prices.

See: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Learn More: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

From socks to beauty supplies and plenty of sweets to make spirits merry and bright, check out these incredible stocking stuffers available for under $5 each at Dollar Tree.

Velvet Hair Scrunchies

You can never have enough hair scrunchies, especially when they’re priced at $1.25 each.

These full-sized velvet scrunchies come in assorted colors including orange, pink, blue, green, beige and lavender and are great to wear for everyday use.

View: 7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Discover: 10 Best Trader Joe’s Items to Buy for Less Than $10

Women’s Plush and Printed Slippers

Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, told GOBankingRates that Dollar Tree’s plush and printed women’s slippers make the perfect stocking stuffer this year. Dollar Tree shoppers can choose from six different color choices in women’s sizes 5 to 9. Each pair has non-slip grippers on the soles.

They’re also highly in demand. “Reviewers are buying several pairs at a time, noting the incredible value as stocking stuffers and for personal use around the house,” said Landau.

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

Juncture Men’s Cushion Liner Socks

He’ll love that you tucked a pair, or two, of socks into his stocking. Juncture men’s cushion liner socks are $1.25 per pair, come in men’s sizes 10 through 13, and are available in basic black, gray and white colors for everyday wear.

L.A. Colors Color Vibe Nail Polish with Hardeners – Glitterific

Sparkly nail polish is always a stocking stuffer hit! Gift L.A. Colors nail polish in Glitterific to your teen or tween at just $1.25 per bottle. This nail polish is perfect for DIY-ing your own fancy manicure or pedicure.

Find Out: How Much Is Amazon Prime for Seniors?

L.A. Colors Moisturizing Lip Gloss

Price: $1.25

Another beauty must-have for tween and teen stockings is L.A. Colors moisturizing lip gloss. Each tube is $1.25 and is available in pretty shades including clear, happiness, dreamy pink, just kissed, coral crush, paradise pink, fruit punch, and cheerful.

Crystal Waters Character Hand Creams

Hand lotion is always a good stocking stuffer idea, especially in the colder months. Dollar Tree shoppers can pick up a few Crystal Waters character hand creams in scents like Strawberry Crush Scented Bunnies, Cherry Blossom Scented Unicorns, Peach Island Scented Cats and Wild Rose Scented Pandas.

“I purchased the Peach Island scent on a whim because the packaging was adorable. But it turns out I love the consistency of the lotion,” a Dollar Tree shopper, Slammy D, wrote on the website. “It’s super light yet super hydrating.”

Crayola Metallic Crayons

Channel your inner artist with these stylish Crayola metallic crayons. Priced at $1.25 for eight crayons per pack, they’re the perfect stocking stuffer for kids, teenagers and adults alike who love to draw and color.

Crafter’s Square Chipboard Style Animal Stickers

Dollar Tree has no shortage of stickers for sale that make for excellent stocking stuffers, but we picked the Crafter’s Square Chipboard Style Animal Stickers.

Choose from a variety of sticker designs including sloths, llamas, puppies and dinosaurs. At $1.25 per sheet, these are the perfect price point for buying several sheets to add into stockings.

Check It Out: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Godiva Double Dark Chocolate Domes

Every stocking needs chocolate and Dollar Tree shoppers can’t pass up Godiva Double Dark Chocolate Domes. Each package includes three pieces of chocolate and is priced at $1.25.

One Dollar Tree customer, Djgrindal, left a review on the website about how they bought these chocolates as stocking stuffers. “I thought they were delicious. I like the mix of smooth and crunchy.”

Peppermint-Flavored Mini Candy Canes

Dollar Tree’s Peppermint-Flavored Mini Candy Canes are a must-buy if you’ve got a lot of stockings to fill.

Each box is priced at $1.25 with 25 mini candy canes inside. When we crunch the numbers, this means shoppers only pay about five cents per candy cane — a sweet deal this holiday season.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Stocking Stuffers Under $5 at Dollar Tree

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.