Markets
JOBY

This $10 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

March 09, 2026 — 01:20 am EDT

Written by Steven Porrello for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Start-ups with low stock prices can be attractive for their potential to deliver explosive gains down the road. If we substitute "road" for "sky," Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) could be one of those long-term winners.

Joby is a frontrunner in the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space, which is growing rapidly. By 2030, the eVTOL market is expected to reach $28.6 billion, representing a 54.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Joby's aircraft is essentially a flying taxi. If you can imagine a big drone-like aircraft that you and a few friends can sit in, then you have a decent picture of what it's trying to build. These aircraft lift off and land vertically, making them perfect city hoppers, and they can fly over traffic, getting you to your destination in a fraction of the time.

It sounds like science fiction, but Joby has actually flown these things. And while it doesn't have a certification to fly passengers commercially, it is moving through the process.

Two Joby eVTOL aircraft lined up on a runway at sunset.

Image source: Joby Aviation.

In addition to getting the Federal Aviation Administration's stamp of approval, Joby also needs to build a fleet of aircraft. In January, it acquired a large facility in Dayton, Ohio, which will help it manufacture four aircraft per month in 2027. This facility is in addition to other factories that it has in California and Ohio.

Since it's not flying paying customers yet, its revenue is nothing to write home about. Revenue is, however, expected to start accelerating within the next two years.

JOBY Revenue (TTM) Chart

Data by YCharts

Joby stock comes with risks -- with flight safety topping the list -- and it will likely be volatile in the near term. Investors, however, who are looking for a stock with explosive potential will want to watch this $10 eVTOL stock closely.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JOBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.