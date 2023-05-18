News & Insights

10 States With the Best-Paying Jobs and Cheapest Housing

May 18, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Do you know which U.S. states have affordable housing and plenty of jobs available to professionals? GOBankingRates used the March 2023 Zillow Home Value Index and March 2023 Zillow Observed Rental Index filtered by states. The top 10 states were ranked based on 2023 average rent and home value and the labor force participation rate and unemployment rate.

Ready to move somewhere with a lower cost of living and employment opportunities? These 10 states have the best-paying jobs and cheapest housing.

Bentonville, Arkansas / United States - March 20, 2009: Sunset over Beautiful Downtown Bentonville in Spring.

10. Arkansas

  • 2023 average rent: $1,147.51
  • 2023 home value: $176,107.12
  • Labor force participation rate: 58.1%
  • Unemployment rate: 3%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

9. Oklahoma

  • 2023 average rent: $1,032.97
  • 2023 home value: $189,084.69
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.8%
  • Unemployment rate: 3%

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

8. Iowa

  • 2023 average rent: $1,072.62
  • 2023 home value: $201,545.64
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.8%
  • Unemployment rate: 2.8%
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

7. Kansas

  • 2023 average rent: $898.50
  • 2023 home value: $208,882.50
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8%
  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA - Historic Old World Third Street, one of the hubs of Milwaukee’s nightlife.

6. Wisconsin

  • 2023 average rent: $1,016.02
  • 2023 home value: $262,565.60
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.0%
  • Unemployment rate: 2.5%
Image of the St.

5. Missouri

  • 2023 average rent: $1,011.28
  • 2023 home value: $226,968.21
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.9%
  • Unemployment rate: 2.5%

Small town square in Union Springs, Alabama.

4. Alabama

  • 2023 average rent: $1,318.07
  • 2023 home value: $201,212.15
  • Labor force participation rate: 57.4%
  • Unemployment rate: 2.3%
Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

3. Nebraska

  • 2023 average rent: $1,120.85
  • 2023 home value: $242,559.96
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.9%
  • Unemployment rate: 2.1%
Fargo is the most populous city in the state of North Dakota, accounting for over 15% of the state population.

2. North Dakota

  • 2023 average rent: $1,051.12
  • 2023 home value: $245,225.87
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.5%
  • Unemployment rate: 2.1%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

1. South Dakota

  • 2023 average rent: $1,147.71
  • 2023 home value: $283,596.45
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.5%
  • Unemployment rate: 1.9%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to identify US states that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GoBankingRates gathered the March 2023 Zillow Home Value Index and March 2023 Zillow Observed Rental Index filtered by states. GoBankingRates then gathered unemployment data from March 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then all the states were scored with the first two factors weighing half as much as the third factor. The scores were combined and sorted with the lowest score being the best. Supplemental information was then found for the top 15 states including; labor force participation (for population 16+) and median household income from the 2022 US Census quickfacts. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of May 12th, 2023.

