10 States Where People Have the Most Retirement Savings — How Do You Stack Up?

Throughout America, the amount of retirement savings per household varies broadly. While the average retirement amount per home is $114,435 per SmartAsset, that number diverges significantly when looking at state-by-state data. Such factors as cost of living as well state-specific job markets, industries and economies all come into play.

Find Out: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Further, the gulf between the state with the highest average amount of household retirement savings (Hawaii, with $228,870) and the lowest amount (Missouri, with $61,032) is vast, with Hawaii outpacing the Show Me State by a factor of four.

Within that gulf are 48 more states with surprising highs and lows. Curious how you (and your state) stacks up? SmartAsset recently culled together the average household retirement savings for every state in the country. From that list, GOBankingRates has selected the 10 states where people have the most retirement savings — and the results might surprise you.

Hawaii

Retirement savings: $228,870

$228,870 Median net worth: $721,093

$721,093 Households with retirement savings: 69.7%

Discover More: The Average Retirement Age in 2025: US vs. China

For You: 44 Best Small Towns To Retire in America

Massachusetts

Retirement savings: $218,189

$218,189 Median net worth: $470,557

$470,557 Households with retirement savings: 68.5%

Check Out: Florida Alternatives: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

New Jersey

Retirement savings: $196,828

$196,828 Median net worth: $408,457

$408,457 Households with retirement savings: 69.1%

Kansas

Retirement savings: $195,302

$195,302 Median net worth: $278,001

$278,001 Households with retirement savings: 66.5%

Washington

Retirement savings: $167,838

$167,838 Median net worth: $572,328

$572,328 Households with retirement savings: 68.3%

Colorado

Retirement savings: $167,075

$167,075 Median net worth: $432,869

$432,869 Households with retirement savings: 67.2%

Watch Out: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

Maryland

Retirement savings: $155,632

$155,632 Median net worth: $464,759

$464,759 Households with retirement savings: 75%

Illinois

Retirement savings: $154,106

$154,106 Median net worth: $267,930

$267,930 Households with retirement savings: 61.6%

Maine

Retirement savings: $152,580

$152,580 Median net worth: $468,573

$468,573 Households with retirement savings: 68.1%

Minnesota

Retirement savings: $146,477

$146,477 Median net worth: $335,676

$335,676 Households with retirement savings: 72.7%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where People Have the Most Retirement Savings — How Do You Stack Up?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.