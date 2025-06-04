Personal Finance

10 States Where People Have the Most Retirement Savings — How Do You Stack Up?

June 04, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Throughout America, the amount of retirement savings per household varies broadly. While the average retirement amount per home is $114,435 per SmartAsset, that number diverges significantly when looking at state-by-state data. Such factors as cost of living as well state-specific job markets, industries and economies all come into play.

Further, the gulf between the state with the highest average amount of household retirement savings (Hawaii, with $228,870) and the lowest amount (Missouri, with $61,032) is vast, with Hawaii outpacing the Show Me State by a factor of four.

Within that gulf are 48 more states with surprising highs and lows. Curious how you (and your state) stacks up? SmartAsset recently culled together the average household retirement savings for every state in the country. From that list, GOBankingRates has selected the 10 states where people have the most retirement savings — and the results might surprise you.

Hawaii

  • Retirement savings: $228,870
  • Median net worth: $721,093
  • Households with retirement savings: 69.7%

Massachusetts

  • Retirement savings: $218,189
  • Median net worth: $470,557
  • Households with retirement savings: 68.5%

New Jersey

  • Retirement savings: $196,828
  • Median net worth: $408,457
  • Households with retirement savings: 69.1%
Kansas

  • Retirement savings: $195,302
  • Median net worth: $278,001
  • Households with retirement savings: 66.5%
Washington

  • Retirement savings: $167,838
  • Median net worth: $572,328
  • Households with retirement savings: 68.3%
Colorado

  • Retirement savings: $167,075
  • Median net worth: $432,869
  • Households with retirement savings: 67.2%

Maryland

  • Retirement savings: $155,632
  • Median net worth: $464,759
  • Households with retirement savings: 75%
Illinois

  • Retirement savings: $154,106
  • Median net worth: $267,930
  • Households with retirement savings: 61.6%
Maine

  • Retirement savings: $152,580
  • Median net worth: $468,573
  • Households with retirement savings: 68.1%
Minnesota

  • Retirement savings: $146,477
  • Median net worth: $335,676
  • Households with retirement savings: 72.7%

