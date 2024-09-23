10 States Where Monthly Utility Bills Take the Biggest Bite Out of the Average Paycheck

Many Americans are struggling to cover their household bills. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 13% of Americans can’t cover their monthly bills and an additional 46% can just barely afford their bills.
That’s no surprise when you consider how much Americans are paying for these monthly expenses. The average American now puts nearly 13% of their income toward household utility bills, including gas, electricity and water, a new study by Eden Emerald Hot Water found. But in some states, the average earner is putting up to 16% of their salary toward paying household bills (not including rent or mortgage).
Here’s a look at the states where the average earner spends the largest percentage of their salary on utility bills.
West Virginia
- Average annual bills: $8,007
- Average annual salary: $49,170
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 16.28%
Mississippi
- Average annual bills: $7,004
- Average annual salary: $45,180
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 15.5%
Maine
- Average annual bills: $8,229
- Average annual salary: $55,960
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.7%
Hawaii
- Average annual bills: $8,862
- Average annual salary: $61,420
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.43%
Alabama
- Average annual bills: $7,282
- Average annual salary: $50,620
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.39%
Arkansas
- Average annual bills: $6,942
- Average annual salary: $48,570
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.29%
Oklahoma
- Average annual bills: $7,233
- Average annual salary: $50,940
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.2%
Kentucky
- Average annual bills: $7,294
- Average annual salary: $51,490
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.17%
South Carolina
- Average annual bills: $7,126
- Average annual salary: $50,650
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.07%
Louisiana
- Average annual bills: $7,141
- Average annual salary: $50,940
- Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.02%
Data is sourced from Eden Emerald Hot Water and is accurate as of Sept. 17, 2024.
