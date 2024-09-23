News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 States Where Monthly Utility Bills Take the Biggest Bite Out of the Average Paycheck

September 23, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Many Americans are struggling to cover their household bills. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 13% of Americans can’t cover their monthly bills and an additional 46% can just barely afford their bills.

That’s no surprise when you consider how much Americans are paying for these monthly expenses. The average American now puts nearly 13% of their income toward household utility bills, including gas, electricity and water, a new study by Eden Emerald Hot Water found. But in some states, the average earner is putting up to 16% of their salary toward paying household bills (not including rent or mortgage).

Here’s a look at the states where the average earner spends the largest percentage of their salary on utility bills.

Find Out: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?

Read Next: 7 Reasons a Financial Advisor Can Grow Your Wealth in 2024

Sheperdstown West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • Average annual bills: $8,007
  • Average annual salary: $49,170
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 16.28%

Make More: I Rent Out a Home on Airbnb: Here’s How Much Profit I Actually Bring In

Learn More: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States

Streets of small American town.

Mississippi

  • Average annual bills: $7,004
  • Average annual salary: $45,180
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 15.5%

Plan Ahead: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

BAR HARBOR-OCT 17: Bar Harbor architecture in downtown near Frenchman Bay in Maine, USA on October 17, 2015.

Maine

  • Average annual bills: $8,229
  • Average annual salary: $55,960
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.7%
Princeville Bay, Kaua'i.

Hawaii

  • Average annual bills: $8,862
  • Average annual salary: $61,420
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.43%
Mobile, Alabama, USA - February 24, 2014: Almost empty Dauphin street in historic district is ready for Mardi Gras celebrations in the evening.

Alabama

  • Average annual bills: $7,282
  • Average annual salary: $50,620
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.39%

For You: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Eureka Springs, Arkansas / USA - April 27 2019: Beautiful street view downtown Eureka Springs, shop commerce destination area, must visit in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Average annual bills: $6,942
  • Average annual salary: $48,570
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.29%
New Oklahoma City Park downtown.

Oklahoma

  • Average annual bills: $7,233
  • Average annual salary: $50,940
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.2%
The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

Kentucky

  • Average annual bills: $7,294
  • Average annual salary: $51,490
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.17%
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Average annual bills: $7,126
  • Average annual salary: $50,650
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.07%

Six Figures: Here’s the Salary Needed To Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

tourists in French Quarter in New Orleans Lousisana

Louisiana

  • Average annual bills: $7,141
  • Average annual salary: $50,940
  • Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.02%

Data is sourced from Eden Emerald Hot Water and is accurate as of Sept. 17, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where Monthly Utility Bills Take the Biggest Bite Out of the Average Paycheck

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.