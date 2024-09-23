10 States Where Monthly Utility Bills Take the Biggest Bite Out of the Average Paycheck

Many Americans are struggling to cover their household bills. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 13% of Americans can’t cover their monthly bills and an additional 46% can just barely afford their bills.

That’s no surprise when you consider how much Americans are paying for these monthly expenses. The average American now puts nearly 13% of their income toward household utility bills, including gas, electricity and water, a new study by Eden Emerald Hot Water found. But in some states, the average earner is putting up to 16% of their salary toward paying household bills (not including rent or mortgage).

Here’s a look at the states where the average earner spends the largest percentage of their salary on utility bills.

West Virginia

Average annual bills: $8,007

$8,007 Average annual salary: $49,170

$49,170 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 16.28%

Mississippi

Average annual bills: $7,004

$7,004 Average annual salary: $45,180

$45,180 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 15.5%

Maine

Average annual bills: $8,229

$8,229 Average annual salary: $55,960

$55,960 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.7%

Hawaii

Average annual bills: $8,862

$8,862 Average annual salary: $61,420

$61,420 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.43%

Alabama

Average annual bills: $7,282

$7,282 Average annual salary: $50,620

$50,620 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.39%

Arkansas

Average annual bills: $6,942

$6,942 Average annual salary: $48,570

$48,570 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.29%

Oklahoma

Average annual bills: $7,233

$7,233 Average annual salary: $50,940

$50,940 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.2%

Kentucky

Average annual bills: $7,294

$7,294 Average annual salary: $51,490

$51,490 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.17%

South Carolina

Average annual bills: $7,126

$7,126 Average annual salary: $50,650

$50,650 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.07%

Louisiana

Average annual bills: $7,141

$7,141 Average annual salary: $50,940

$50,940 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 14.02%

Data is sourced from Eden Emerald Hot Water and is accurate as of Sept. 17, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where Monthly Utility Bills Take the Biggest Bite Out of the Average Paycheck

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.