10 States Where Airbnb Hosts Make the Most Money

February 20, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

If you’re looking to buy an investment property to use as a short-term rental, it’s important to be strategic about where you buy. While you may be tempted to choose a property near where you live, it could be a better investment to purchase out of state.

To determine the states where Airbnb hosts make the most money, Agent Advice gathered data from Airbnb.com to determine the average price per night of accommodation in every state. Based on this analysis, these are the states where hosts have the highest earning potential.

Kauhale Pilialoha Airbnb

Hawaii

  • Average price per night: $265

Springfield Vermont Airbnb

Vermont

  • Average price per night: $222

Tybee Island Georgia Airbnb

Georgia

  • Average price per night: $217
Off-Grid 'itHouse' in Pioneertown, Calif.

California

  • Average price per night: $198
Weston Connecticut Airbnb

Connecticut

  • Average price per night: $197

Clayton Oklahoma Airbnb

Oklahoma

  • Average price per night: $192
Magical

Maine

  • Average price per night: $190
Seabeck Washington Airbnb 2

Washington

  • Average price per night: $188

Conway New Hampshire Airbnb

New Hampshire

  • Average price per night: $187
Henderson Tennessee Airbnb

Tennessee

  • Average price per night: $186

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Agent Advice and is accurate as of Jan. 6, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where Airbnb Hosts Make the Most Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

