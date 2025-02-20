10 States Where Airbnb Hosts Make the Most Money

If you’re looking to buy an investment property to use as a short-term rental, it’s important to be strategic about where you buy. While you may be tempted to choose a property near where you live, it could be a better investment to purchase out of state.

To determine the states where Airbnb hosts make the most money, Agent Advice gathered data from Airbnb.com to determine the average price per night of accommodation in every state. Based on this analysis, these are the states where hosts have the highest earning potential.

Hawaii

Average price per night: $265

Vermont

Average price per night: $222

Georgia

Average price per night: $217

California

Average price per night: $198

Connecticut

Average price per night: $197

Oklahoma

Average price per night: $192

Maine

Average price per night: $190

Washington

Average price per night: $188

New Hampshire

Average price per night: $187

Tennessee

Average price per night: $186

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Agent Advice and is accurate as of Jan. 6, 2025.

