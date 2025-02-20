If you’re looking to buy an investment property to use as a short-term rental, it’s important to be strategic about where you buy. While you may be tempted to choose a property near where you live, it could be a better investment to purchase out of state.
Read More: 12 Best Things To Sell at a Pawn Shop for Extra Cash
I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money
To determine the states where Airbnb hosts make the most money, Agent Advice gathered data from Airbnb.com to determine the average price per night of accommodation in every state. Based on this analysis, these are the states where hosts have the highest earning potential.
Hawaii
- Average price per night: $265
Passive Income Expert: Here’s How I Make $27,000 Every Week
Find Out: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account
Vermont
- Average price per night: $222
Consider This: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas
Georgia
- Average price per night: $217
California
- Average price per night: $198
Connecticut
- Average price per night: $197
Get Paid To Watch Videos: 11 Easy Ways
Oklahoma
- Average price per night: $192
Maine
- Average price per night: $190
Washington
- Average price per night: $188
Discover More: 15 Things You Can Donate for Money
New Hampshire
- Average price per night: $187
Tennessee
- Average price per night: $186
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Agent Advice and is accurate as of Jan. 6, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025
- The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
- 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where Airbnb Hosts Make the Most Money
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.