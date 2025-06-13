The original Food Stamp Program, created in 1939 by the federal government, was renamed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in 2008. The program provides government-funded benefits to Americans most in need of food assistance. Currently, there are an estimated 42.1 million Americans who receive SNAP benefits.

This large percentage of Americans in need of food assistance is essentially a poverty issue, as in America, food is generally readily accessible if you can afford it. Raising the incomes of the impoverished is the best way to provide them with access to healthy and plentiful food, though that’s easier said than done.

To determine the 10 states with the highest percentage of families on SNAP, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program data tables and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Consumer Survey. Here’s the ranking of states with the highest percentage of families on SNAP, presented in reverse order, along with a brief examination of the potential causes and cures for the problem.

10. Alabama

Total number of people with SNAP: 752,200

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 15%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 38%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $320

Nearly 16% of Alabama’s population lives below the poverty line, so it follows that nearly the same percentage of people need food assistance. Each household member on SNAP receives an average daily benefit of $6.31.

9. Illinois

Total number of people with SNAP: 1.94 million

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 15%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 39%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $288

One of the main reasons that Illinois ranks higher than might be expected in terms of SNAP participation is that the state is very effective at getting eligible residents to sign up for the program, with between 95% and 100% of eligible individuals participating.

8. Pennsylvania

Total number of people with SNAP: 2 million

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 15%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 29%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $285

Pennsylvania has approximately 12% of its population living below the poverty line and a 17% child poverty rate. Households with children show a monthly average SNAP benefit of $506.

7. West Virginia

Total number of people with SNAP: 277,400

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 16%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 36%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $258

West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and this contributes greatly to the above-average SNAP participation rate. More than one in five children in the state lives below the poverty line. The average SNAP benefit for a household with children is $508 per month.

6. Massachusetts

Total number of people with SNAP:

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 16%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 31%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $274

Massachusetts is one of the wealthiest states in America, but nearly one-quarter of its residents still rely on SNAP. For each household member per day, the average SNAP benefit is $6.44.

5. Nevada

Total number of people with SNAP: 505,500

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 16%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 44%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $276

It’s estimated that Nevada has a poverty rate of 12%. To add to that, the poverty rate for children is 16.6%. The average SNAP benefit for a household with children is $479.

4. Oklahoma

Total number of people with SNAP: 686,800

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 17%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 42%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $332

In Oklahoma, more than 66% of SNAP participants are in families with children and more than 42% are in working families. This combination of factors helps keep the SNAP participation rate fairly high.

3. Oregon

Total number of people with SNAP: 757,700

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 18%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 35%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $247

Unemployment and poverty rates in Oregon are both above the national average, no doubt contributing to the state’s high SNAP participation rate. However, the state has also made a significant effort in the past few decades to increase awareness of SNAP benefits, which is likely pumping up numbers as well.

2. Louisiana

Total number of people with SNAP: 847,100

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 18%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 41%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $336

Louisiana has one of the highest poverty rates in the nation, at 18.9%, so it makes sense that the state’s SNAP participation rate would be high. This far surpasses the national poverty rate, which is estimated to be about 12.7%.

1. New Mexico

Total number of people with SNAP: 451,200

Percentage of state residents on SNAP: 21%

Percentage of people with income at or below 50% poverty line: 44%

Average monthly SNAP benefits per household: $307

New Mexico’s numbers are likely boosted by the fact that the state pays out benefits to those earning high levels at the federal poverty level, whereas there are more limitations in most states. New Mexico residents can also apply online, which provides greater access to benefits, though that might be subject to change under the Trump administration.

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed recipients of SNAP benefits to find the states with the highest percentages of families utilizing the program. Using data from the US Census American Community Survey, the total population ages 65 and over, household median income and total households were sourced for each state. The cost-of-living indices were sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and using the average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each state can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure cost, the total cost of living can be calculated. Using data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities’ SNAP State-by-State fact sheets, SNAP participation can be analyzed to find the percentages of families receiving SNAP benefits, average amount of SNAP benefits by household members, poverty level of households receiving SNAP benefits, the households dynamic of households that receive SNAP benefits, and average amounts per person. The states were sorted to show the highest percentage of recipients who receive SNAP benefits. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 20th, 2025.

