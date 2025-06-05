10 States With the Highest Average Student Debt in 2025, Ranked

Oh, the aches and pains of being saddled with student loan debt. The average federal student loan debt balance in 2025 is $38,375. And it befalls mostly young people who simply want to learn and meet the requirements that so many jobs and careers demand. Student loan debt knows no bounds in the U.S., and people at all income levels may carry it, but some states see more student loan debt than others. Local cost of living and median household income play big roles here.

Find Out: 6 Ways To Lower Your Student Loan Debt Interest Rate

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average federal student loan balance per person. These are the 10 states with the highest average student debt, ranked. Let’s have a look at (startling) the numbers.

10. South Carolina

Median household income: $66,818

$66,818 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $30.00

$30.00 Total number of borrowers: 774,900

774,900 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $38,715

Learn More: Do Your Student Loans Affect Your Credit?

9. New York

Median household income: $84,578

$84,578 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $96.30

$96.30 Total number of borrowers: 2,485,100

2,485,100 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $38,751

8. Delaware

Median household income: $82,855

$82,855 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $5.30

$5.30 Total number of borrowers: 136,400

136,400 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $38,856

7. North Carolina

Median household income: $69,904

$69,904 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $53.50

$53.50 Total number of borrowers: 1,374,300

1,374,300 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $38,929

6. Hawaii

Median household income: $98,317

$98,317 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $4.80

$4.80 Total number of borrowers: 2,731,600

2,731,600 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $39,574

5. Illinois

Median household income: $81,702

$81,702 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $63.40

$63.40 Total number of borrowers: 1,623,900

1,623,900 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $39,042

4. Florida

Median household income: $71,711

$71,711 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $108.10

$108.10 Total number of borrowers: 2,731,600

2,731,600 Federal student loan amounts per person: $39,574

3. Virginia

Median household income: $90,974

$90,974 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $44.30

$44.30 Total number of borrowers: 1,099,600

1,099,600 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $40,287

2. Georgia

Median household income: $74,664

$74,664 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $71.70

$71.70 Total number of borrowers: 1,698,000

1,698,000 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $42,226

1. Maryland

Median household income: $101,652

$101,652 Total federal student loan balance (in billions): $37.10

$37.10 Total number of borrowers: 847,400

847,400 Federal student loan amounts per borrower: $43,781

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average federal student loan balance per person. For each location a number of factors were found including total population, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living index was sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and using the national average expenditure cost for college graduates, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for total college graduates. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average expenditure and mortgage cost, the total cost of living can be calculated. The total number of borrowers and the total balance of federal student loans for each state was sourced from the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Portfolio and used to calculate the total federal student loan debt per borrower. The states were sorted to show the most federal student loan amount first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 30, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Highest Average Student Debt in 2025, Ranked

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.