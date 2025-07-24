10 States Debt Collection Calls Are Surging: What To Do If You’re Getting Them

Household debt in the United States hit a record $18.2 trillion during the first quarter of 2025 amid a steep rise in mortgage balances, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The surge in debt has led to a similar influx in the number of Americans getting debt collection calls.

Debt collection call complaints increased by 150% between 2024 and 2025, according to according to NumberBarn, a provider of telecom and VoIP services that analyzed Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data. That figure represented a major spike from the norm. NumberBarn found that from Q1 2020 through Q1 2024, the number of debt collection call reports to the FTC averaged between 35,000 and 45,000 per quarter. But that figure rose to 112,000 during this year’s first quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of “abusive or threatening” debt collection reports rose nearly four-fold, from 13,472 in Q1 2024 to 53,243 in Q1 2025.

Which States Get the Most Calls?

In its analysis, NumberBarn looked at which states have the most and least debt collection calls. Here are the top 10 states in terms of calls per capita:

Georgia: 80.2 calls per capita Texas: 62.4 Florida: 57.9 Delaware: 53.7 Nevada: 51.9 South Carolina: 51.7 Louisiana: 50.3 Maryland: 43.5 Alabama: 43.4 Mississippi: 38.9

Vermont had the least calls per capita, at 3.1. It was followed by Montana (7.5), Maine (7.7), Alaska (8.2) and New Hampshire (8.5).

What To Do When You Get a Call

If you receive a debt collection call, it’s important that you take steps to protect yourself. Here are some of NumberBarn’s recommendations:

Don’t confirm personal information over the phone unless you’re sure the caller is legitimate.

Ask for written verification of the debt. Legitimate collectors are required to provide this.

Research your rights under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). Keep in mind that you can request that collectors stop contacting you.

Report abusive, threatening or harassing calls to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

If you are receiving scam calls or texts, use a call-blocking app to prevent them from reaching you.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Debt Collection Calls Are Surging: What To Do If You're Getting Them

