10 Spring Clothing Items You Should Buy at T.J. Maxx Now

Bargain-hunting fashion devotees need no introduction to T.J. Maxx, the off-price retailer. Before the days of internet shopping, checking out a T.J. Maxx on the weekends was absolute chaos. Lines of shoppers desperate for deals would rope around the racks, literally fighting over designer items.

Now that we can shop online, some of the madness has died down. But one thing that hasn’t changed is stuff at T.J. Maxx sells out fast. So, if you’re sprucing up your wardrobe with new clothing items for spring and want to get some sweet deals, it’s in your best interest to head over to T.J. Maxx — in person or online — sooner than later. Let’s look at 10 spring clothing items you should buy now.

Women’s Maxi Dress by Free People

The navy blue Bring the Romance maxi dress by Free People screams spring — and it’s on sale at T.J. Maxx for $32, down from $39.99. Free People pieces can go for a ton of money. On the Free People website, you’ll find similar dresses going for $350.

Women’s Plus Linen Joggers by Rachel Zoe

At T.J. Maxx, the plus linen blend drawstring cargo joggers by Rachel Zoe in black/khaki are on sale for $16, marked down from $19.99. Even at its original price of $20, this is a steal for a Rachel Zoe piece. Pants by this designer go for far more, even used, on consignment sites like ThredUp.

Women’s Floral Satin Maxi Dress by French Connection

The Bronwyn Aleeya Satin maxi dress by French Connection is on sale at T.J. Maxx for $15, marked down from $29.99. This frock, with its light olive hue, floral pattern and a side-wrap tie, was essentially made for spring days. Retailers like Bloomingdale’s easily sell maxi dresses by French Connection for north of $100.

Women’s Sunny Days Sweater by Gilli

Welcome spring while wearing this Sunny Days Club pull over sweater by Gilli that bears the bright slogan “Sunny Days Club.” The oversize fit makes it great for casual days out or lounging around the house on days when it’s still not quite warm enough for a T-shirt. At T.J. Maxx, this item is on sale for $16, marked down from $19.99.

Women’s Tweed Cropped Jacket by Walter Baker

Looking for a lovely new item that’s both perfect for spring weather and for work? Check out the tweed Diane cropped jacket by Walter Baker, on sale at T.J. Maxx for $48, marked down from $59.99. It comes in the color “tea,” which is a blend of pale greens, grays and golds. Walter Baker jackets usually go for a lot more money than this. In fact, we found a nearly identical one being sold at Saks Off 5th for $99 — and that’s the 66% off sale price.

Women’s Faux Mink Cardigan by Cyrus

Who needs real mink when there are far more affordable, murder-free options out there? The faux mink open cardigan by Cyrus will be a lovely addition to your spring wardrobe. The color, “Boise,” is a plaid mix of white and light brown hues. It looks warm, too — perfect for when the office is colder than the air outside. At T.J. Maxx, it’s on sale for $15, marked down from $29.99.

Women’s Floral Polo by G/Fore

Looking for something that has a preppy edge but is still full-on adorable? Check out the Aye Papi tech jersey polo by G/Fore. It comes in baby blue and has a delicate, embroidered floral pattern. At T.J. Maxx, it’s on sale for $28, marked down from $34.99. On the G/Fore website, women’s polos go for $120 or even $145.

Men’s White Hoodie by True Religion

This white front zip hoodie with logo taping by True Religion is on sale at T.J. Maxx for $24, marked down from $29.99. It’s the kind of item that brings a hipster vibe to any casual outfit. The price is a steal. A strikingly similar hoodie by the same brand goes for $119 at Macy’s.

Men’s Faux Suede Bomber Jacket by Ben Sherman

Another popular brand that focuses on menswear is Ben Sherman.

Jackets by this label can be as high as $275. Fortunately, T.J. Maxx doesn’t play that game. It’s currently got this faux suede bomber jacket by Ben Sherman on sale for $32, marked down from $39.99. It comes in the color “rust,” which is a slightly brownish orange.

Men’s Polo Sweater Shirt by Theory

If you’re a fashionista, you may feel a bit of dread when you see the name Theory on a tag, because you anticipate that on the other side of the tag is an alarmingly high price. But T.J. Maxx keeps it real and affordable. Here, this polo sweater shirt by Theory is on sale for $40, marked down from $49.99. It comes in deep navy blue.

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of Feb. 21, 2025. Prices and availability are subject to change.

