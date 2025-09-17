10 Southern Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

Even amid increasing strains put on your income by rising cost of living, there are still a number of large cities where you can get the most from your paycheck.

Also See: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Learn More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Recently, GOBankingRates studied the top 100 American cities by population via the U.S. Census Bureau, analyzing household median incomes and annual cost of living — all to determine just how far the average salary can stretch in the biggest cities in the country.

Costs and wages vary across the country, with coastal states trending more expensive than those in the Midwest and the South. Keep reading to see the Southern cities where an average paycheck can go the furthest (ranked from least to most) — and don’t be surprised to the South’s biggest state, Texas, dominating the list.

10. Corpus Christi, Texas

Median household income : $66,325

: $66,325 Annual cost of necessities : $38,489

: $38,489 What’s left: $27,836

Corpus Christi, the first of six Texas cities in GOBankingRates’ top 10, appears here thanks to a cost of living that eats up only about 58% of the average yearly salary for the city. That leaves nearly $28,000 on average to be set aside for savings, emergencies and luxuries. That’s plenty of money to begin investing for a retirement, as well as spending on a city that offers a variety of seaside attractions and activities.

Find More: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

See More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

9. Oklahoma City

Median household income : $66,702

: $66,702 Annual cost of necessities : $38,459

: $38,459 What’s left: $28,243

Oklahoma City is another city where the cost of living takes up just 58% of the median household income, which again leaves roughly $28,000 annually to be spent on savings and fun. Oklahoma City maintains low costs thanks to a cheap real estate market (due to an abundance of developable land for housing and business), as well as a generally low cost of living.

Discover More: What Class Do You Actually Belong To? The Income Breakdown Might Shock You

8. Austin, Texas

Median household income : $91,461

: $91,461 Annual cost of necessities : $63,080

: $63,080 What’s left: $28,381

Austin’s cost of living takes up quite a bit more household income than Corpus Christi or Oklahoma City (roughly 69%). That said, residents still have over $28,000 per year left after the bills are paid, thanks to Austin’s rather high median income. Austin is a very tech-forward city and a hub for innovative (and well-paying) companies like Tesla and Oracle.

7. Garland, Texas

Median household income : $74,717

: $74,717 Annual cost of necessities : $46,285

: $46,285 What’s left: $28,432

Sure, Garland can be little pricey. The Texas city’s cost of living takes a 61% bite out of the median household income, but its lucrative job market pays such that an average Garland resident can keep $28,432 per year. A suburb of the much larger and far more expensive Dallas, Garland allows residents to enjoy the nearby big-city amenities but come home to smaller-town (and more affordable) living.

6. Irving, Texas

Median household income : $79,641

: $79,641 Annual cost of necessities : $49,659

: $49,659 What’s left: $29,982

Thirty thousand dollars: That’s how much the median Irving household gets to hold onto after the annual cost of living. Irving has a standard housing market and a rather comfortable median income of nearly $80,000.

Read More: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s

5. Fort Worth, Texas

Median household income : $76,602

: $76,602 Annual cost of necessities : $46,456

: $46,456 What’s left: $30,146

With a cost of living that takes up nearly 61% of the median household income, Fort Worth isn’t the cheapest city in the Southern top 10, but it is one that leaves the average resident with just over $30,000 in spending money.

4. Arlington, Virginia

Median household income : $140,160

: $140,160 Annual cost of necessities : $104,844

: $104,844 What’s left: $35,316

While the cost of living in Arlington is high, the median household will spend nearly 75% of its income solely on bills — the median household income is also quite high. As a result, even with 75% of a household’s income spent, residents are left with a not-insignificant $35,316 to invest in things like retirement, travel and luxury.

3. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median household income : $90,685

: $90,685 Annual cost of necessities : $54,621

: $54,621 What’s left: $36,064

Looking for a beachside city with a high median income? Don’t feel like spending more than 60% of your income on things like groceries, gas and mortgage costs? Want over $35,000 annually to play with? Consider Virginia Beach as a potentially perfect city for you.

Check Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

2. Chesapeake, Virginia

Median household income : $94,189

: $94,189 Annual cost of necessities : $54,639

: $54,639 What’s left: $39,550

Chesapeake offers many of the same amenities and good living as Virginia Beach, but with less costs and more leftover money. Residents there get to keep 42% of their annual income.

1. Plano, Texas

Median household income : $108,649

: $108,649 Annual cost of necessities : $59,976

: $59,976 What’s left: $48,673

Residents of Plano spend just 55% of their median household income on necessities. Thanks to a varied job market made up of lucrative telecommunications, technology and finance industries, the median income there is high. That means the average Plano resident has nearly $50,000 left over after paying bills and monthly mortgage.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure cost for all households was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The average mortgage and expenditures were used to calculate the total cost of living for necessities in each location. Using the median household income, the leftover savings was calculated and sorted to show the largest savings first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 18, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Southern Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.