10 Sneaky Ways Retirees Can Save Money on Groceries 

With rising grocery prices and lingering effects of inflation, retirees are increasingly looking for smart ways to stretch their budgets — tariffs or no tariffs. Even as inflation cools, food costs remain high, making it essential for seniors to find new effective strategies to save on groceries.

While common tips like clipping coupons or shopping sales are helpful, there are lesser-known methods that can make a big difference. Here are 10 sneaky grocery savings tips for retirees that go beyond the basics.

1. Find Hidden Clearance Sections in the Store

One way to save is to get to know where the clearance and mark-down areas are in stores where you shop. In fact, many supermarkets have secret clearance areas in departments like produce and meat. These sections often feature deeply discounted items that need to be used within a few days.

“This often includes a small area in produce and meat where you could find a great price on something that must be used within a few days,” said consumer finance expert Tanya Peterson at Achieve.

2. Shop Local Farms, Orchards and Farmers’ Markets

While farmers’ markets may be obvious for good deals, Peterson also recommended local farms and orchards. These may offer direct purchase of their products, from produce to meat, at prices that are closer to wholesale and certainly less than what you’d pay at a grocery store.

In other words, head straight to the source. Peterson added that these vendors may offer “ugly” produce (perfectly edible but not aesthetically ideal) at a fraction of the cost.

3. Use Digital Coupons and Store Apps

Many seniors overlook digital grocery coupons due to unfamiliarity with apps or store websites. However, these tools can unlock significant savings. Peterson recommended asking for help at the customer service desk during off-peak hours to learn how to use them effectively.

“Retirees (and others) often disregard them because they can be complicated to use,” she said. “But they can offer big savings if you know how. Stop at the customer service counter at a non-busy time for help if you need.”

4. Buy Only What You Need

Retirees often shop out of habit, buying quantities suited for larger households. Adjusting to shopping for one or two people can lead to big savings. Learning to cook smaller portions, use leftovers creatively, and rotate pantry items also helps reduce waste along with unnecessary spending.

“Cooking for one or two can be very different from cooking for a family, and may involve learning new methods, how to work with different foods — and how to purchase differently,” Peterson said.

5. Stack Healthy Habits With Savings

Habit stacking is a powerful way to save money while improving your health. For example, walking to the store (if physically able) saves on gas and adds exercise to your routine. Using a shopping trolley for larger trips can make the experience easier and more efficient.

Plus, walking can provide the opportunity to clear your mind and de-stress. If walking to the store is something you’re able to do, it can be a solid habit that works wonders for both your body and your budget.

6. Plan Meals Around Seasonal Produce

Seasonal grocery shopping is a budget-friendly and nutritious strategy. In-season fruits and vegetables are typically cheaper and fresher. Before heading out, take a few minutes to check what’s in season and build your meals around those items. It can turn grocery shopping into something more creative, helping you explore new recipes while keeping your spending down.

7. Start a Grocery Co-Op With Friends or Neighbors

Forming a bulk-buying group with other retirees or neighbors allows you to take advantage of wholesale prices without the burden of storing excess food. It’s a great way to save money and build community at the same time.

8. Batch Cook To Avoid Impulse Buys

Batch cooking once or twice a week helps retirees avoid costly takeout and impulse purchases. Buying ingredients in bulk and preparing meals ahead of time is a time-saver, money-saver and a stress-reliever. You’ll always have something ready to eat, and you won’t find yourself scrambling for dinner ideas every night.

9. Use Technology for Smarter Grocery Planning

David Kindness, CPA and personal finance writer at Best Money, suggested using AI-powered tools like ChatGPT to plan meals based on what’s already in your pantry. This reduces waste and helps retirees avoid buying unnecessary items. Just be sure to double-check recipes for accuracy.

“Using AI-powered tools like ChatGPT for meal planning can be a game-changer. By inputting the ingredients you already have in your pantry or fridge, these tools can generate creative meal ideas, helping you minimize waste and avoid unnecessary purchases,” he said. “This approach not only saves money but also encourages culinary creativity, which can be especially rewarding for retirees who enjoy cooking.”

10. Check Your Medicare Advantage Plan for Grocery Benefits

Some Medicare Advantage plans offer a grocery allowance that can be used for nutritious food and health-related items. Kindness notes that this benefit is often overlooked but can significantly boost a retiree’s grocery budget. If your current plan doesn’t offer it, consider switching during the next enrollment period.

“This benefit isn’t widely known, but some plans offer a monthly or quarterly allowance that can be used for groceries and other health-related items,” he said. “It’s designed to support seniors in accessing nutritious food without straining their budgets.”

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting of this article.

