10 Side Hustles That Could Explode in 2025

The nature and definition of work continues to evolve in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, in which so many began working remotely and/or transitioned into side hustles to augment their income. The side gig has become a way to meet the challenges of the 2020s — the instabilities of the job market, the rising cost of living, the increased availability of remote working.
Moreover, as technology continues to evolve, so do the opportunities for side hustling. For example, advances in artificial intelligence allow for a whole slew of new side opportunities in 2025.
Recently, Forbes broke down a number side gigs it expects to be big in 2025, across three fields: service-based side hustles with high demand, e-commerce and digital product-based side jobs and investment/passive income side gigs. Can you imagine a future in one of these hustles?
Freelance Chief Financial Officer/Bookkeeping
- Pay range: $40,500 to $120,000
Sharp with finance? A freelance CFO can help smaller businesses manage their profit strategies on a part-time basis.
AI-Driven Content-Creation
- Pay Range: $29,500 to $128,000
Forbes suggested that developments in the AI world such as ChatGPT can be used to plot out things like SEO strategy and content marketing from savvy side hustlers.
Tech/Automation Setup
- Pay Range: $80,000 to $92,000
Tech-driven side hustlers can lend a hand to developing businesses by using AI to automate their workflows, thereby eliminating waste and excess costs.
Freelance Digital Marketing
- Pay Range: $50,000 to $75,000
If you’ve got a knack for social media strategizing and/or email marketing automation, this could be the perfect side gig for you.
Printing on Demand (Customized Merchandise)
- Price Range: $32,500 to $69,500
With enough research, you can sell AI-generated or 3D-printed designs and items on commerce platforms such as Etsy.
Digital Product Creation
- Pay Range: $124,426 to $185,336
Side hustlers with a knack for creativity and tech can design and sell e-books, planners and online courses to what Forbes describes as “niche audiences.”
Subscription Newsletters
- Pay Range: $10,000 to $120,000
As Forbes noted, you can capitalize on your expertise on certain subjects by crafting exclusive content via Substack and other subscription-based newsletter sites.
Automated Dropshipping
- Pay Range: $12,000 to $120,000
AI can be used to create and operate an online storefront, with automation taking care of most of the day-to-day tasks.
Dividend Investing
- Pay Range: Dependent upon investment and stock success
Smart investors can earn by investing their cash in dividend stocks with a minimum of fuss or effort.
Storage Unit/Car Rentals
- Price Range: $35,000 to $100,000
Have a storage unit or storage space you don’t use? A car you don’t drive? You can make money renting these out to others.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Side Hustles That Could Explode in 2025
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.