10 Sam’s Club Fall Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

Fall is the bridge between the chaos of summer and the rush of the holidays, making it the perfect season for simple, yet budget-friendly, comforts. For middle-class families, Sam’s Club offers plenty of seasonal favorites under $20. Here are the best picks to grab before they’re gone.

Fall Pantry Staples

Pumpkin spice season is here and buying in bulk keeps your wallet happy. Instead of $6 café lattes, Sam’s Club offers affordable staples that stretch for weeks.

Betty Crocker Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

Price: $9.48

Nothing says fall like filling the house with the smell of fresh-baked brownies. The Betty Crocker Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix is loaded with chocolate chips, chunks and rich cocoa, perfect for an indulgent, homemade treat without the bakery price tag.

Member’s Mark Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

Price: $5.98

The Member’s Mark Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend is basically autumn vibes in a jar. Sprinkle it on coffee, oatmeal or cookies.

Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Pecans

Price: $9.98

These Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Pecans are sweet, crunchy and spiced just right — perfect for snacking or sharing. A seasonal snack that feels indulgent but still comes in under budget.

Cozy Comfort Foods

When evenings get cooler, hearty food is a must. Sam’s Club stocks quick, money-saving comfort picks that save you from pricier takeout.

Member’s Mark Autumn Squash Soup

Price: $9.86

A heat-and-serve favorite with rich squash and spices that tastes like it came straight from the stovetop. The Member’s Mark Autumn Squash Soup is perfect for chilly weeknights when you want comfort without the hassle.

Seasonal Décor

Transforming your space for fall doesn’t have to feel like another heavy expense. Small touches go a long way in making your home feel festive.

Member’s Mark Harvest and Halloween Accent Pillows

Price: $17.94

Toss one of these Member’s Mark Harvest and Halloween Accent Pillows on the couch or porch swing to instantly give your space that cozy fall feel. Festive, affordable and ready for crisp autumn nights.

Member’s Mark Harvest Coir Doormat

Price: $12.97

This Member’s Mark Harvest Coir Doormat is a festive way to welcome guests. Durable, easy to clean and printed with seasonal designs that make your entryway feel like fall the moment you step inside.

Cold-Weather Clothing Essentials

As the temperatures drop, budget-friendly basics help families stay comfortable and can even keep heating costs down.

Member’s Mark Oversized Plush Throw

Price: $14.98

The Member’s Mark Oversized Plush Throw is a snug, warm blanket everyone will fight over during chilly movie nights.

Member’s Mark Boys/Girls 4-Piece Organic Cotton Pajama

Price: $11.83

Soft, snug and made with 100% organic cotton, these mix-and-match Member’s Mark Boys/Girls Four-Piece Organic Cotton Pajamas keep little ones cozy on crisp fall nights.

Bakery Sweet Treats

No fall shopping trip is complete without dessert. Sam’s Club’s bakery delivers seasonal favorites that cost less than making them yourself.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites

Pricing: $18.98

These Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites are bite-sized treats that disappear fast at family gatherings.

Member’s Mark Pumpkin Pie

Price: $5.98

This Member’s Mark Pumpkin Pie from Sam’s Club is a holiday classic and one of the best dessert deals you’ll find anywhere.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

