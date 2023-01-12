10 Places That Offer Free Stuff on Your Birthday

Your birthday is a special day that deserves celebrating. Sure, you could break out the credit cards and have an awesome extravaganza while spending a fortune. But there's a much better way to enjoy your big day on a budget. Just take advantage of all of the places listed below that offer free stuff to you on the day you were born.

Here are ten birthday freebies you can claim

The list below details places that will give you freebies on your birthday, as of mid-Dec. 2022. Be aware that in some cases, you may have to sign up for a membership club or deal before your birthday so get started soon if you want to claim as many as possible.

A&W All American Food: If you join the A&W Mug Club, you'll get a free root beer float on your big day at one of many A&W restaurant locations. Denny's: Denny's Reward members get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on your birthday -- as long as you have a valid ID. Arby's: If you sign up for Arby's emails, you not only get a free classic roast beef upon providing your email -- you also get an order of curly fries and a small milkshake at $0 cost to you on your birthday. Baskin Robbins: If you want a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday, just join the Birthday Club at Baskin Robbins after creating an account on the site. Then, sit back and enjoy your 2.5 ounce scoop at participating Baskin Robbins locations. Buca di Beppo: Buca's E-Club will reward you with a free meal when you first sign up. On your next visit after joining, you'll get a free small pasta entry. On your birthday, you'll also be gifted a $20 annual birthday gift every year. Since Buca di Beppo's "small" pastas are much larger than you'd think, you better bring your appetite with this one. Bojangles: Signing up for the Bojangles' eClub gets you a free ½ gallon of Legendary Ice Tea with purchase and you don't even have to wait for your birthday. On your birthday, though, you get a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with any purchase. So, you've got two reasons to sign up. Krispy Kreme: Want a free Original Glazed Donut on your birthday? Just sign up for Krispy Kreme rewards and it will happen for you. You'll also get a free Original Glazed when you sign up for the program for the first time. Planet Smoothie: If you become a Planet VIP, you'll be rewarded with a $6 coupon for use on your birthday so you can enjoy a delicious treat to celebrate. Starbucks: If you become a Starbucks reward member at least a week before your birthday and you make at least one purchase prior to the big day, then you'll be gifted with a free treat on your birthday. Waffle House: A free waffle on your birthday can be yours if you sign up to become part of the Waffle House Regulars Club.

Give each of these 10 freebies a try and you'll have more to snack on than you can handle on your birthday, all without spending a penny.

