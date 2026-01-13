A 10% Owner Of Structure Therapeutics Shed Shares

Key Points

In early December, over 50,000 shares of Structure Therapeutics were indirectly sold by a stakeholding company, valued at nearly $4 million.

The stakeholding company is predominantly controlled by the Johnson family, who are highly active in the pharmaceutical sector.

FMR LLC, a 10% Owner of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR), indirectly sold 52,356 shares for a transaction value of approximately $3.8 million on Dec. 8, 2025, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 52,356 Transaction value $3.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 471,207 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$33.92 million

Transaction and post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($71.98).

Key questions

How does this trade compare to Llc Fmr's historical selling patterns?

The 52,356-share sale marks the largest single open-market transaction for FMR LLC, notably exceeding the recent median sell size of 21,997 shares.

What was the market context at the time of the transaction?

Shares were priced at around $71.98 per share, higher than the market closing price of $69.98 on Dec. 8, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $5.60 billion Employees 163 Net income (TTM) -$210.69 million 1-year price change 212.55%

* 1-year performance is calculated using Jan. 12, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel oral therapeutics for chronic diseases with high unmet need.

Some of the company's biggest focuses are developing therapeutics for Type 2 diabetes, obesity, as well as pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should be aware of how FMR LLC purchased the shares. The stakeholder company purchased American Depositary Shares (ADS), which are fractional shares of an ordinary share offered on the U.S. stock market, allowing American investors to invest in a foreign company.

While Structure Therapeutics does a significant amount of its business in San Francisco, it's actually based in the Cayman Islands. Before purchasing an amount of ADS, investors should also be aware that holding them can incur occasional fees, which often range from 1 to 5 cents per share.

Shortly after FMR LLC conducted this sale, on Dec. 11, 2025, Structure Therapeutics announced the closing of a public offering, where gross proceeds reached approximately $748 million. The pharmaceutical company has received strong support from stakeholders, especially as it continues to achieve success with the development of its weight loss pill, which reportedly competes with Eli Lilly & Co.'s (NYSE:LLY) pill.

After rising 153% in 2025, GPCR has continued that bullish momentum, rising about 13% in 2026 as of Jan. 12. With strong support from corporate investors and promising pharmaceutical development, Structure Therapeutics seems to be well-positioned long-term.

Glossary

Form 4: An SEC filing reporting insider transactions in a company's securities, such as purchases or sales.

Indirect holdings: Securities owned through another entity or investment vehicle, not held directly by the individual or company.

10% owner: An individual or entity owning at least 10% of a company's outstanding shares, subject to special SEC reporting rules.

Weighted average sale price: The average price per share, weighted by the number of shares sold at each price during a transaction.

Open-market transaction: A trade executed on a public exchange, rather than through a private agreement or company plan.

Derivative transaction: A transaction involving a security whose value is based on another asset, such as options or swaps; here, refers to indirect equity sales.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

F-Prime Capital Partners: A venture capital group managing investments, often holding shares on behalf of investors.

Clinical-stage: Refers to a biopharmaceutical company with drug candidates currently being tested in human clinical trials, not yet approved for sale.

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs): A large family of cell surface proteins targeted by many drugs to treat diseases.

One-year total return: The combined value of price appreciation and dividends/distributions over the past year, expressed as a percentage.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

