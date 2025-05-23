10 National Parks You Can Fly To for Cheap

National parks are typically an economical choice for a summer vacation, but if you plan to fly, you have to consider flight costs as part of the overall cost of your trip.

To find the national parks with the most affordable flight options, Going looked at airports within roughly 300 miles of each national park, and found average flight costs as well as available flight deals. Based on this analysis, these are the top 10 national parks to visit if you plan to fly.

1. Indiana Dunes National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $138

$138 Number of deals: 42

2. White Sands National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $138

$138 Number of deals: 8

3. Big Bend National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $138

$138 Number of deals: 8

4. Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $138

$138 Number of deals: 8

5. Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $138

$138 Number of deals: 8

6. Voyageurs National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $147

$147 Number of deals: 40

7. Congaree National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $159

$159 Number of deals: 53

8. Lassen Volcanic National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $161

$161 Number of deals: 20

9. Rocky Mountain National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $164

$164 Number of deals: 92

10. Grand Canyon National Park

Average round-trip flight price: $170

$170 Number of deals: 70

