10 National Parks You Can Fly To for Cheap

May 23, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

National parks are typically an economical choice for a summer vacation, but if you plan to fly, you have to consider flight costs as part of the overall cost of your trip.

To find the national parks with the most affordable flight options, Going looked at airports within roughly 300 miles of each national park, and found average flight costs as well as available flight deals. Based on this analysis, these are the top 10 national parks to visit if you plan to fly.

1. Indiana Dunes National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $138
  • Number of deals: 42

2. White Sands National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $138
  • Number of deals: 8

3. Big Bend National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $138
  • Number of deals: 8

4. Guadalupe Mountains National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $138
  • Number of deals: 8

5. Carlsbad Caverns National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $138
  • Number of deals: 8

6. Voyageurs National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $147
  • Number of deals: 40

7. Congaree National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $159
  • Number of deals: 53

8. Lassen Volcanic National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $161
  • Number of deals: 20

9. Rocky Mountain National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $164
  • Number of deals: 92

10. Grand Canyon National Park

  • Average round-trip flight price: $170
  • Number of deals: 70

