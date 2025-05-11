10 Most Expensive States for Child Care

The American Dream has undergone quite a few changes since it was first popularized nearly 100 years ago; but one thing that — for millions — is still integral to it is the concept of having a family. People of all backgrounds and statuses want to raise children and they want their children to be happy, healthy and safe. At the most rudimentary level, this means having the means to take care of them in the most literal sense.
But can you afford to take care of your kids? Will it make more sense to quit your job and upend if not end your career to raise a child? With the cost of child care skyrocketing, this is the sort of question prospective parents have to think through.
Parents in some states are feeling the hurt of this expense more profoundly than caregivers in other states. In a new study, GOBankingRates found the average cost for child care in all 50 states. These are the 10 where the costs for this essential service are the highest, based on the median income for households with children.
10. Mississippi
- Median income for families with children: $66,294
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $7,475
- Average annual family child care costs: $6,084
9. Iowa
- Median income for families with children: $95,239
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $12,212
- Average annual family child care costs: $8,520
8. Alabama
- Median income for families with children: $77,727
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $8,528
- Average annual family child care costs: $7,599
7. Maine
- Median income for families with children: $93,923
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $11,622
- Average annual family child care costs: $8,190
6. Utah
- Median income for families with children: $106,419
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $12,744
- Average annual family child care costs: $9,750
5. Alaska
- Median income for families with children: $104,728
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $11,706
- Average annual family child care costs: $10,037
4. North Dakota
- Median income for families with children: $105,624
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $11,940
- Average annual family child care costs: $9,971
3. New Hampshire
- Median income for families with children: $125,496
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $15,455
- Average annual family child care costs: $11,570
2. Idaho
- Median income for families with children: $89,743
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $10,302
- Average annual family child care costs: $7,344
1. South Dakota
- Median income for families with children: $93,478
- Average annual center-based child care costs: $8,632
- Average annual family child care costs: $6,822
Methodology: In order to find the states where child care is the most and least affordable, GOBankingRates analyzed the costs of center-based childcare and family child care for infants and toddlers as sourced from ChildCareAware’s Child Care Data Center and calculated the average costs for each type of child care across all child ages. The average for each category was compared to the states median income for families with children as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The difference from the median family income and the average cost for each child care category can be calculated, scored and weighted at 1.50; the average cost for center-based child care was scored and weighted at 1; the average cost for family child care was scored and weighted at 1; the family child care costs as percentage of family income was scored and weighted at 1; the center-based child care costs as percentage of family income was scored and weighted at 1. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the states with the most and least affordable child care. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 6, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Expensive States for Child Care
