10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in the US in 2025

When it comes to determining the most expensive homes the wealthy are buying up in 2025, these 10 properties are proving to be strong contenders for upcoming year-in-review hottest real estate lists.

GOBankingRates analyzed data related to the most expensive home sales (January 2025 to April 2025) from Redfin’s Most Expensive Home Listings alongside home sales via Redfin to determine the year’s most expensive homes sold in the nation. The top 10 cities that ranked among the most expensive are all based out of Florida, California and New York. Thus far, a home listing in Naples, Florida has surpassed all other homes sold as the most expensive at a cool $133 million.

See where the most expensive homes have sold (so far) in the United States this year.

1. Naples, Florida: $133 Million

Home address: 2200 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL 34102

2200 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL 34102 Home sale price: $133,200,000

$133,200,000 Average single family home value: $698,488

$698,488 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,136

2. Miami Beach, Florida: $74 Million

Home address: 88 La Gorce Cir., Miami Beach, FL 33141

88 La Gorce Cir., Miami Beach, FL 33141 Home sale price: $74,300,000

$74,300,000 Average single family home value: $2,573,631

$2,573,631 Average monthly mortgage cost: $15,239

3. Beverly Hills, California: $60 Million

Home address: 1028 Ridgedale Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

1028 Ridgedale Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Home sale price: $60,000,000

$60,000,000 Average single family home value: $5,413,243

$5,413,243 Average monthly mortgage cost: $32,054

4. Beverly Hills, California: $51 Million

Home address: 942 Alpine Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

942 Alpine Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Home sale price: $51,800,000

$51,800,000 Average single family home value: $5,413,243

$5,413,243 Average monthly mortgage cost: $32,054

5. Palm Beach, Florida: $51 Million

Home address: 516 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, FL 33480

516 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, FL 33480 Home sale price: $51,400,000

$51,400,000 Average single family home value: $10,791,632

$10,791,632 Average monthly mortgage cost: $63,901

6. Naples, Florida: $46 Million

Home address: 2340 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL 34102

2340 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL 34102 Home sale price: $46,900,000

$46,900,000 Average single family home value: $698,488

$698,488 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,136

7. New York, New York: $46 Million

Home address: 111 W. 57th St. Unit 72, New York City, NY 10019

111 W. 57th St. Unit 72, New York City, NY 10019 Home sale price: $46,900,000

$46,900,000 Average single family home value: $797,508

$797,508 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,722

8. New York, New York: $45 Million

Home address: 217 W. 57th St. Unit 116, New York City, NY 10019

217 W. 57th St. Unit 116, New York City, NY 10019 Home sale price: $45,900,000

$45,900,000 Average single family home value: $797,508

$797,508 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,722

9. Naples, Florida: $44 Million

Home address: 2170 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL 34102

2170 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL 34102 Home sale price: $44,900,000

$44,900,000 Average single family home value: $698,488

$698,488 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,136

10. Miami Beach, Florida: $40 Million

Home address: 3080 N. Bay Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33140

3080 N. Bay Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33140 Home sale price: $40,000,000

$40,000,000 Average single family home value: $2,573,631

$2,573,631 Average monthly mortgage cost: $15,239

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed home sales from Redfin.com to find the cost of living for the most expensive home sales of 2025, and used the most expensive home sales from January 2025 to April 2025 (as sourced from Redfin.com’s Most Expensive Home Listings). For each city, a number of factors were found, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and helps determine overall quality of life. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest sale price first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 5th, 2025.

