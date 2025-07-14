The 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live Where Price Doesn’t Mean Comfort

Selecting a place to live requires thorough research. Unfortunately, Americans are facing rising rental costs nationwide, impacting affordability for many, according to Zillow.

Cost isn’t the only factor, though, as Americans must consider safety, quality of life, job prospects and traffic when identifying where to rent an apartment.

Living in a large city may seem like a solution for Americans searching for rental opportunities. That’s not always the case. Opting to rent in a suburb versus a city center may provide savings opportunities, even though the gap is shrinking. Using multiple rental sites and negotiating with landlords can also provide possibilities to save.

Just because a rental or city has an abundance of amenities, if they’re too expensive, it may not be worth the creature comforts when either impacts long-term financial health.

Finding the right balance can be a challenge. A recent study from Highland Cabinetry reveals the top 10 cities where the cost of living and other factors make living there not worth the price. The study looks at rent costs (including cost of living), apartment price per square foot, median household income, safety index, traffic index, pollution index and unemployment rate to identify the 10 most expensive cities with limited opportunities for renters.

Newark, New Jersey

Rent + cost-of-living : $5,110

: $5,110 Apartment price per square foot : $5,683

: $5,683 Median household income : $53,818

: $53,818 Safety index : 24.76

: 24.76 Traffic index : 240.08

: 240.08 Pollution index : 71.07

: 71.07 Unemployment rate : 4.40%

: 4.40% Score: 100

New York, New York

Rent + cost-of-living : $5,761

: $5,761 Apartment price per square foot : $18,402

: $18,402 Median household income : $76,577

: $76,577 Safety index : 49.16

: 49.16 Traffic index : 167.58

: 167.58 Pollution index : 58.12

: 58.12 Unemployment rate : 4.40%

: 4.40% Score: 98.17

Los Angeles, California

Rent + cost-of-living : $3,752

: $3,752 Apartment price per square foot : $7,544

: $7,544 Median household income : $79,701

: $79,701 Safety index : 46.22

: 46.22 Traffic index : 312.53

: 312.53 Pollution index : 67.94

: 67.94 Unemployment rate : 5.10%

: 5.10% Score: 96.33

Detroit, Michigan

Rent + cost-of-living : $2,511

: $2,511 Apartment price per square foot : $1,067

: $1,067 Median household income : $38,080

: $38,080 Safety index : 26.86

: 26.86 Traffic index : 221.68

: 221.68 Pollution index :62.23

:62.23 Unemployment rate : 5.30%

: 5.30% Score: 94.50

Wilmington, Delaware

Rent + cost-of-living : $4,120

: $4,120 Apartment price per square foot : $3,035

: $3,035 Median household income : $50,420

: $50,420 Safety index : 32.68

: 32.68 Traffic index : 197.02

: 197.02 Pollution index : 57.97

: 57.97 Unemployment rate : 4.10%

: 4.10% Score: 92.67

Washington, D.C.

Rent + cost-of-living : $6,785

: $6,785 Apartment price per square foot : $7,534

: $7,534 Median household income : $108,210

: $108,210 Safety index : 39.86

: 39.86 Traffic index : 191.59

: 191.59 Pollution index : 42.10

: 42.10 Unemployment rate : 3.50%

: 3.50% Score: 90.83

Chicago, Illinois

Rent + cost-of-living : $3,704

: $3,704 Apartment price per square foot : $4,413

: $4,413 Median household income : $74,474

: $74,474 Safety index : 33.90

: 33.90 Traffic index : 189.12

: 189.12 Pollution index : 50.69

: 50.69 Unemployment rate : 5.30%

: 5.30% Score: 89

Houston, Texas

Rent + cost-of-living : $2,734

: $2,734 Apartment price per square foot : $3,467

: $3,467 Median household income : $41,142

: $41,142 Safety index : 36.62

: 36.62 Traffic index : 205.58

: 205.58 Pollution index : 57.05

: 57.05 Unemployment rate : 4.20%

: 4.20% Score: 87.17

San Francisco, California

Rent + cost-of-living : $4,193

: $4,193 Apartment price per square foot : $11,046

: $11,046 Median household income : $126,730

: $126,730 Safety index : 38.80

: 38.80 Traffic index : 245.55

: 245.55 Pollution index : 50.03

: 50.03 Unemployment rate : 4.10%

: 4.10% Score: 85.33

Miami, Florida

Rent + cost-of-living : $4,163

: $4,163 Apartment price per square foot : $6,328

: $6,328 Median household income : $68,635

: $68,635 Safety index : 47.27

: 47.27 Traffic index : 212.03

: 212.03 Pollution index : 39.14

: 39.14 Unemployment rate : 3.10%

: 3.10% Score: 83.50

Bottom Line

Living in a big city may be fun, but it can come at a steep cost.

“Cost of living alone doesn’t define the value of a city. What our data shows is that several high-cost urban areas come with serious trade-offs, whether it’s long commutes, safety issues, or environmental stress. For many residents, the price tag isn’t the only consideration; it’s what that money gets you. And in many cases, the return on investment just isn’t there,” said a representative from Highland Cabinetry.

Deciding where to live is a multi-faceted consideration. It’s important to look beyond simple cost when making the decision.

