The 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live Where Price Doesn’t Mean Comfort

July 14, 2025 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by John Schmoll for GOBankingRates->

Selecting a place to live requires thorough research. Unfortunately, Americans are facing rising rental costs nationwide, impacting affordability for many, according to Zillow.

Cost isn’t the only factor, though, as Americans must consider safety, quality of life, job prospects and traffic when identifying where to rent an apartment.

Living in a large city may seem like a solution for Americans searching for rental opportunities. That’s not always the case. Opting to rent in a suburb versus a city center may provide savings opportunities, even though the gap is shrinking. Using multiple rental sites and negotiating with landlords can also provide possibilities to save.

Just because a rental or city has an abundance of amenities, if they’re too expensive, it may not be worth the creature comforts when either impacts long-term financial health.

Finding the right balance can be a challenge. A recent study from Highland Cabinetry reveals the top 10 cities where the cost of living and other factors make living there not worth the price. The study looks at rent costs (including cost of living), apartment price per square foot, median household income, safety index, traffic index, pollution index and unemployment rate to identify the 10 most expensive cities with limited opportunities for renters.

Newark, New Jersey

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $5,110
  • Apartment price per square foot: $5,683
  • Median household income: $53,818
  • Safety index: 24.76
  • Traffic index: 240.08
  • Pollution index: 71.07
  • Unemployment rate: 4.40%
  • Score: 100

New York, New York

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $5,761
  • Apartment price per square foot: $18,402
  • Median household income: $76,577
  • Safety index: 49.16
  • Traffic index: 167.58
  • Pollution index: 58.12
  • Unemployment rate: 4.40%
  • Score: 98.17

Los Angeles, California

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $3,752
  • Apartment price per square foot: $7,544
  • Median household income: $79,701
  • Safety index: 46.22
  • Traffic index: 312.53
  • Pollution index: 67.94
  • Unemployment rate: 5.10%
  • Score: 96.33

Detroit, Michigan

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $2,511
  • Apartment price per square foot: $1,067
  • Median household income: $38,080
  • Safety index: 26.86
  • Traffic index: 221.68
  • Pollution index:62.23
  • Unemployment rate: 5.30%
  • Score: 94.50

Wilmington, Delaware

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $4,120
  • Apartment price per square foot: $3,035
  • Median household income: $50,420
  • Safety index: 32.68
  • Traffic index: 197.02
  • Pollution index: 57.97
  • Unemployment rate: 4.10%
  • Score: 92.67

Washington, D.C.

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $6,785
  • Apartment price per square foot: $7,534
  • Median household income: $108,210
  • Safety index: 39.86
  • Traffic index: 191.59
  • Pollution index: 42.10
  • Unemployment rate: 3.50%
  • Score: 90.83

Chicago, Illinois

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $3,704
  • Apartment price per square foot: $4,413
  • Median household income: $74,474
  • Safety index: 33.90
  • Traffic index: 189.12
  • Pollution index: 50.69
  • Unemployment rate: 5.30%
  • Score: 89

Houston, Texas

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $2,734
  • Apartment price per square foot: $3,467
  • Median household income: $41,142
  • Safety index: 36.62
  • Traffic index: 205.58
  • Pollution index: 57.05
  • Unemployment rate: 4.20%
  • Score: 87.17

San Francisco, California

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $4,193
  • Apartment price per square foot: $11,046
  • Median household income: $126,730
  • Safety index: 38.80
  • Traffic index: 245.55
  • Pollution index: 50.03
  • Unemployment rate: 4.10%
  • Score: 85.33

Miami, Florida

  • Rent + cost-of-living: $4,163
  • Apartment price per square foot: $6,328
  • Median household income: $68,635
  • Safety index: 47.27
  • Traffic index: 212.03
  • Pollution index: 39.14
  • Unemployment rate: 3.10%
  • Score: 83.50

Bottom Line

Living in a big city may be fun, but it can come at a steep cost.

“Cost of living alone doesn’t define the value of a city. What our data shows is that several high-cost urban areas come with serious trade-offs, whether it’s long commutes, safety issues, or environmental stress. For many residents, the price tag isn’t the only consideration; it’s what that money gets you. And in many cases, the return on investment just isn’t there,” said a representative from Highland Cabinetry.

Deciding where to live is a multi-faceted consideration. It’s important to look beyond simple cost when making the decision.

