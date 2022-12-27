10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US

Whether you rent or own, housing costs typically make up the biggest portion of your monthly budget, and where you decide to live can have a major impact on how much you have to pay. If you live in a major city, you often end up paying more than you would in a suburb or small town.
To find the most expensive major cities for housing, ConsumerAffairs analyzed the U.S. cities with more than 500,000 people and ranked each city based on its median monthly housing costs -- including spending on mortgages, rent, real estate taxes, property insurance, utilities and other recurring housing expenses -- and median home values using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here's a look at the most expensive major cities in the country for housing.
10. Portland, Oregon
- Median monthly housing cost: $1,535
- Median home value estimate: $520,200
9. Denver
- Median monthly housing cost: $1,626
- Median home value estimate: $541,500
8. New York
- Median monthly housing cost: $1,632
- Median home value estimate: $685,700
7. Washington, D.C.
- Median monthly housing cost: $1,817
- Median home value estimate: $669,900
6. Boston
- Median monthly housing cost: $1,883
- Median home value estimate: $659,700
5. Los Angeles
- Median monthly housing cost: $1,845
- Median home value estimate: $812,800
4. Seattle
- Median monthly housing cost: $1,984
- Median home value estimate: $848,100
3. San Diego
- Median monthly housing cost: $2,044
- Median home value estimate: $768,800
2. San Francisco
- Median monthly housing cost: $2,337
- Median home value estimate: $1,306,400
1. San Jose, California
- Median monthly housing cost: $2,463
- Median home value estimate: $1,119,500
All data is sourced from ConsumerAffairs and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2022.
