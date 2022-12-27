Personal Finance

10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US

December 27, 2022 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Whether you rent or own, housing costs typically make up the biggest portion of your monthly budget, and where you decide to live can have a major impact on how much you have to pay. If you live in a major city, you often end up paying more than you would in a suburb or small town.

To find the most expensive major cities for housing, ConsumerAffairs analyzed the U.S. cities with more than 500,000 people and ranked each city based on its median monthly housing costs -- including spending on mortgages, rent, real estate taxes, property insurance, utilities and other recurring housing expenses -- and median home values using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here's a look at the most expensive major cities in the country for housing.

Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

10. Portland, Oregon

  • Median monthly housing cost: $1,535
  • Median home value estimate: $520,200

Denver, USA - A panoramic image showing the tracks of Denver's Union Station partially covered by the canopy architecture.

9. Denver

  • Median monthly housing cost: $1,626
  • Median home value estimate: $541,500
HDR (photorealistic) image of Manhattan Upper East Side, New York City.

8. New York

  • Median monthly housing cost: $1,632
  • Median home value estimate: $685,700
The United States pf America capitol building on sunrise and sunset.

7. Washington, D.C.

  • Median monthly housing cost: $1,817
  • Median home value estimate: $669,900
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

6. Boston

  • Median monthly housing cost: $1,883
  • Median home value estimate: $659,700
Los Angeles, California 10-5-2017.

5. Los Angeles

  • Median monthly housing cost: $1,845
  • Median home value estimate: $812,800
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

4. Seattle

  • Median monthly housing cost: $1,984
  • Median home value estimate: $848,100
California San Diego

3. San Diego

  • Median monthly housing cost: $2,044
  • Median home value estimate: $768,800
Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on a foggy day.

2. San Francisco

  • Median monthly housing cost: $2,337
  • Median home value estimate: $1,306,400
San Jose California Saint Joseph Cathedral as viewed from the corner of Market and San Fernando.

1. San Jose, California

  • Median monthly housing cost: $2,463
  • Median home value estimate: $1,119,500

All data is sourced from ConsumerAffairs and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2022.

