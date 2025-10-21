10 Most Expensive Celebrity Homes in America

Buying a home is a major investment, but many top celebrities have taken it to the next level. Money is clearly no object for these stars, which has allowed them to purchase seriously enviable properties.

While the majority of these properties are located in California, most situated within Los Angeles County lines, stars are also turning their attention to Florida and investing in megamansions with enviable waterfront views. Massive, grand and downright dreamy, these homes are all unique, but they share the common bond of being completely unattainable for the average person.

As of the fourth quarter of 2025, the average home value in the U.S. is $363,505, according to Zillow. This might be enough to purchase a (teeny tiny) coat closet in one of these houses — maybe.

Curious about which stars are living in the most lavish homes in the U.S.? Here’s a look at 10 of the most expensive celebrity homes purchased in recent years. And don’t forget to review who’s among the 10 wealthiest Americans.

Kylie Jenner

In April 2020, Kylie Jenner purchased a $36.5 million estate in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Described as a “resort compound,” the single-story home spans 15,350 square feet.

The house features a chef’s kitchen, outdoor projection screen, home theater, bars and game room, gym, championship-level pickleball and basketball sports court and a guardhouse. It also has two guest apartments.

Despite the seemingly hefty price tag, the home was originally listed at $45 million, meaning Jenner scored a deal on it. The self-made billionaire’s property portfolio currently stands at $80 million, according to Robb Report.

Oprah Winfrey

“The Promised Land” is the crown jewel of entrepreneur and media personality Oprah Winfrey’s $100 million real estate portfolio.

Located in Montecito, California, this sprawling compound was reportedly not even on the market when Winfrey purchased it for a record-breaking $52 million in 2001. The Promised Land encompasses more than 42 acres and is anchored by a 23,000-square-foot Georgian-style mansion where Winfrey still conducts interviews with influential figures.

According to House and Garden, The Promised Land is among one of the most expensive properties in Santa Barbara County, with a value of more than $100 million.

Brad Pitt

Actor Brad Pitt has been steadily adding to his California home portfolio in recent years. The “F1” star paid $12 million for a Spanish-style home in the Hollywood Hills this year. Realtor.com reported it previously belonged to Dave Keuning, lead guitarist in rock band The Killers. In 2023, Pitt doled out $5.5 million for a Los Feliz midcentury modern estate.

His crown jewel, however, is a $40 million estate in Carmel Highlands, California. It is said to resemble a medieval castle, according to Robb Report. Purchased in 2022, the home was built by renowned architect Charles Sumner Greene.

Located on a 2.5-acre lot, the home is believed to be around 3,000 square feet, complete with a service wing and a basement-level library.

Jennifer Lopez

What’s the status of the $60 million extraordinary mansion purchased by actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2023?

After their divorce was finalized in January 2025, Realtor.com reported the pair put the lavish estate on the market with an asking price of $68 million. It was a struggle to find interested buyers, even after they dropped the price to $59.9 million in May 2025, and the home was taken off the market.

Since then, Lopez has been spotted via Instagram getting glam for red carpet events there and possibly hinting she might be content to stay put at the enviable residence.

Adele

Adele purchased a $58 mansion in Beverly Park — an exclusive Beverly Hills gated community — from Sylvester Stallone in 2022, according to TMZ. Featuring six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, sauna, steam room, infinity pool, cigar room, screening room, custom bar, art studio and a two-story guest house, this home has it all.

One of the largest properties in the neighborhood, the home sits on 3.6-level acres and offers stunning city views. It was initially listed at $110 million, meaning Adele scored it for almost half price.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian spent $70.4 million on a Malibu beach house in 2022, according to Robb Report. Spanning 3.18 oceanfront acres, the 7,450-square-foot-property has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Despite the hefty price tag, Kardashian reportedly plans to use the home only as a beach house.

Her primary residence is a mansion in Hidden Hills, California, purchased with ex-husband Kanye West for $20 million in 2014. However, after extensive renovations, the property is now worth $60 million, according to a 2018 tweet by Kris Jenner.

Kardashian paid $23 million to keep this property, according to Realtor.com, and began renovating the mansion in 2024 with an enormous wing and several new rooms.

Drake

In 2022, Drake purchased a $75 million Beverly Hills estate from British singer Robbie Williams, according to Robb Report. Located in Benedict Canyon, the 24,260-square-foot home has 10 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms.

Spread across more than 20 acres, the property is one of the largest estates in the area. The home features an 11-car garage, sweeping city views, an elevator, wine cellar, gym, game room, hidden tennis court and orchard.

Despite owning the house for only a year, Drake listed the home for $88 million in May 2023, according to TMZ. As of 2025, Drake is still attempting to sell this luxe dwelling and has lowered the listing price to $79 million.

The Weeknd

Exactly how much did R&B singer The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, pay for his newly acquired Coral Gables dwelling this year? The answer remains a bit of a mystery. The Wall Street Journal reported the waterfront Florida estate, massive enough to occupy a V-shaped peninsula and with enough space to house a 200-foot superyacht, was listed for $54.9 million.

A $54.9 million listing feels like small potatoes compared to his recent investments. In 2021, Tesfaye bought a $70 million mansion in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air. The 33,000-square-foot home features nine bathrooms, a spa, indoor and outdoor pools, sports court, music studio and stunning city views.

Shortly after he acquired the expansive property, he put his penthouse on the market for $22.5 million, according to Robb Report. Complete with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, his condo occupied the entire 18th floor of an exclusive building in the Westwood section of Los Angeles.

Jay-Z and Beyonce

When Jay-Z and Beyonce purchased their $88 million home in the Bel-Air section of Los Angeles in 2017, it was one of the most expensive real estate deals in L.A. County history, according to the Los Angeles Times. Completed that year, the estate features six structures that total approximately 30,000 square feet of interior space, with another 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

Some of the at-home amenities enjoyed by the couple and their family include spa and wellness facilities, a media room, four outdoor swimming pools, a full basketball court, a 15-car garage and a separate staff parking area. Extra secure, the approximately 2-acre compound is equipped with bulletproof glass on its doors and windows.

Many may be surprised to learn this power couple has taken multiple mortgages for the sprawling estate. According to Realtor.com, the musicians reportedly took out a 30-year loan in April 2025 with a 5% interest rate for the first 10 years. Their initial mortgage reportedly was taken out for $57.75 million in 2017.

David and Victoria Beckham

The Weeknd isn’t the only celeb investing in Florida real estate. Former soccer player David Beckham and his wife, former singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, purchased a new Miami Beach mansion in 2024 with the eye-popping listing price of $72.3 million.

According to Galerie Magazine, their swanky estate has nine bedrooms, nine baths, two reflecting pools, a waterfall, a gourmet kitchen, a movie theater, a gym and spa and sweeping views of Biscayne Bay from the rooftop deck. And there’s plenty of room to dock the couple’s 130-foot yacht.

