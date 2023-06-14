News & Insights

10 Most Affordable US Golf Towns

June 14, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Planning to buy a home this year, but want to live within close proximity to a golf community? You're in luck! Realtor.com compiled a list of 10 cities in the United States that have affordable homes near golf courses. 

According to Realtor's methodology, each city on this list is within a 10-minute drive from one or more of the 6,445 public and private golf courses in the United States. One place was selected per state to ensure geographic diversity, and home price data was aggregated for those listings by city. From Omaha to Myrtle Beach, here's a look at the 10 most affordable U.S. golf towns.

Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

10. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $249,950
  • Nearby golf courses: 23

Glimpse of city life with traffic on Walnut Street with office buildings in the background in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA illuminated at twilight.

9. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $239,900
  • Nearby golf courses: 26

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

8. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $229,000
  • Nearby golf courses: 35
View of Riverside, California.

7. Riverside, California 

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $569,900 
  • Nearby golf courses: 13
Myrtle Beach waterfront.

6. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $290,000
  • Nearby golf courses: 22

Mobile, Alabama, USA skyline with historic Fort Conde.

5. Mobile, Alabama

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $194,900
  • Nearby golf courses: 7
Series of shots taken high above Savannah, GA.

4. Savannah, Georgia

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $319,000
  • Nearby golf courses: 11
Home in Biloxi coast.

3. Biloxi, Mississippi 

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $215,000
  • Nearby golf courses: 11

Boca Raton, Fla.

2. Deerfield Beach, Florida

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $245,000
  • Nearby golf courses: 12
Sun City — Arizona

1. Sun City, Arizona

  • Median list price for homes near golf courses: $299,900
  • Nearby golf courses: 28

