10 Most Affordable US Golf Towns

Planning to buy a home this year, but want to live within close proximity to a golf community? You're in luck! Realtor.com compiled a list of 10 cities in the United States that have affordable homes near golf courses.

According to Realtor's methodology, each city on this list is within a 10-minute drive from one or more of the 6,445 public and private golf courses in the United States. One place was selected per state to ensure geographic diversity, and home price data was aggregated for those listings by city. From Omaha to Myrtle Beach, here's a look at the 10 most affordable U.S. golf towns.

10. Omaha, Nebraska

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $249,950

Nearby golf courses: 23

9. Cincinnati, Ohio

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $239,900

Nearby golf courses: 26

8. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $229,000

Nearby golf courses: 35

7. Riverside, California

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $569,900

Nearby golf courses: 13

6. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $290,000

Nearby golf courses: 22

5. Mobile, Alabama

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $194,900

Nearby golf courses: 7

4. Savannah, Georgia

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $319,000

Nearby golf courses: 11

3. Biloxi, Mississippi

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $215,000

Nearby golf courses: 11

2. Deerfield Beach, Florida

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $245,000

Nearby golf courses: 12

1. Sun City, Arizona

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $299,900

Nearby golf courses: 28

