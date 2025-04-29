Personal Finance

10 Most Affordable Cities in Florida for the Middle Class

April 29, 2025 — 05:18 pm EDT

When it comes to affordable places for the middle class in Florida, there are a number of good options. Parkland is easily the best — ranking among the top 20 in the country with almost $100,000 available after cost of living.

GOBankingRates recently referenced cost-of-living and housing data for American cities with populations of 20,000 or more to find the places the middle class can really afford. Here are the top 10 Florida cities.

Florida map

Parkland

  • Median middle-class income: $200K
  • Annual cost of living: $102K
  • Leftover savings: $98K

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

Fleming Island

  • Median middle-class income: $119K
  • Annual cost of living: $58K
  • Leftover savings: $61K

Aerial view of Fort Lauderdale Las Olas Isles, Florida, USA.

Weston

  • Median middle-class income: $141K
  • Annual cost of living: $86K
  • Leftover savings: $55K
The world's longest continuous sidewalk, Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, along Tampa Bay and is 4.

Apollo Beach

  • Median middle-class income: $113K
  • Annual cost of living: $59K
  • Leftover savings: $54K
Tampa Florida

Lutz

  • Median middle-class income: $115K
  • Annual cost of living: $62K
  • Leftover savings: $53K

Orlando

Oviedo

  • Median middle-class income: $114K
  • Annual cost of living: $62K
  • Leftover savings: $52K
Tampa-Florida

Westchase

  • Median middle-class income: $120K
  • Annual cost of living: $68K
  • Leftover savings: $52K
Tampa Florida

Wesley Chapel

  • Median middle-class income: $107K
  • Annual cost of living: $55K
  • Leftover savings: $52K
The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Cooper City

  • Median middle-class income: $123K
  • Annual cost of living: $74K
  • Leftover savings: $48K
Drone angle view of Florida State Capitol with the city skyline.

Midway

  • Median middle-class income: $91K
  • Annual cost of living: $44K
  • Leftover savings: $46K

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 20,000 to find the most affordable city in each state, using the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was calculated using Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The middle class is defined by Pew Research as two-thirds to double the median household income. The median household income and the total cost of living were used to find the savings left for middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 18, 2025.

