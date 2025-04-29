10 Most Affordable Cities in Florida for the Middle Class

When it comes to affordable places for the middle class in Florida, there are a number of good options. Parkland is easily the best — ranking among the top 20 in the country with almost $100,000 available after cost of living.

GOBankingRates recently referenced cost-of-living and housing data for American cities with populations of 20,000 or more to find the places the middle class can really afford. Here are the top 10 Florida cities.

Parkland

Median middle-class income: $200K

$200K Annual cost of living: $102K

$102K Leftover savings: $98K

Fleming Island

Median middle-class income: $119K

$119K Annual cost of living: $58K

$58K Leftover savings: $61K

Weston

Median middle-class income: $141K

$141K Annual cost of living: $86K

$86K Leftover savings: $55K

Apollo Beach

Median middle-class income: $113K

$113K Annual cost of living: $59K

$59K Leftover savings: $54K

Lutz

Median middle-class income: $115K

$115K Annual cost of living: $62K

$62K Leftover savings: $53K

Oviedo

Median middle-class income: $114K

$114K Annual cost of living: $62K

$62K Leftover savings: $52K

Westchase

Median middle-class income: $120K

$120K Annual cost of living: $68K

$68K Leftover savings: $52K

Wesley Chapel

Median middle-class income: $107K

$107K Annual cost of living: $55K

$55K Leftover savings: $52K

Cooper City

Median middle-class income: $123K

$123K Annual cost of living: $74K

$74K Leftover savings: $48K

Midway

Median middle-class income: $91K

$91K Annual cost of living: $44K

$44K Leftover savings: $46K

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 20,000 to find the most affordable city in each state, using the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was calculated using Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The middle class is defined by Pew Research as two-thirds to double the median household income. The median household income and the total cost of living were used to find the savings left for middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 18, 2025.

