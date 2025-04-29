10 Most Affordable Cities in Florida for the Middle Class

When it comes to affordable places for the middle class in Florida, there are a number of good options. Parkland is easily the best — ranking among the top 20 in the country with almost $100,000 available after cost of living.
GOBankingRates recently referenced cost-of-living and housing data for American cities with populations of 20,000 or more to find the places the middle class can really afford. Here are the top 10 Florida cities.
Parkland
- Median middle-class income: $200K
- Annual cost of living: $102K
- Leftover savings: $98K
Fleming Island
- Median middle-class income: $119K
- Annual cost of living: $58K
- Leftover savings: $61K
Weston
- Median middle-class income: $141K
- Annual cost of living: $86K
- Leftover savings: $55K
Apollo Beach
- Median middle-class income: $113K
- Annual cost of living: $59K
- Leftover savings: $54K
Lutz
- Median middle-class income: $115K
- Annual cost of living: $62K
- Leftover savings: $53K
Oviedo
- Median middle-class income: $114K
- Annual cost of living: $62K
- Leftover savings: $52K
Westchase
- Median middle-class income: $120K
- Annual cost of living: $68K
- Leftover savings: $52K
Wesley Chapel
- Median middle-class income: $107K
- Annual cost of living: $55K
- Leftover savings: $52K
Cooper City
- Median middle-class income: $123K
- Annual cost of living: $74K
- Leftover savings: $48K
Midway
- Median middle-class income: $91K
- Annual cost of living: $44K
- Leftover savings: $46K
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 20,000 to find the most affordable city in each state, using the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was calculated using Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. The middle class is defined by Pew Research as two-thirds to double the median household income. The median household income and the total cost of living were used to find the savings left for middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 18, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Cities in Florida for the Middle Class
