10 Most Affordable Cities in California for the Middle Class

California is full of affordable places for the middle class to live. There are about 100 cities where you still would have $20,000 in disposable income every year.
Also See: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck
Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
GOBankingRates recently pulled cost-of-living and housing information for U.S. cities with populations of 20,000 or more to find the best ones for the middle class. Here are the top 10 California cities.
Also see the most affordable city for the middle class in every state.
Granite Bay
- Median middle-class income: $190K
- Annual cost of living: $103K
- Money left after expenditures: $86K
Check Out: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
El Dorado Hills
- Median middle-class income: $164K
- Annual cost of living: $92K
- Money left after expenditures: $71K
Also See: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade
Dublin
- Median middle-class income: $205K
- Annual cost of living: $135K
- Money left after expenditures: $70K
Eastvale
- Median middle-class income: $161K
- Annual cost of living: $96K
- Money left after expenditures: $65K
Lafayette
- Median middle-class income: $222K
- Annual cost of living: $162K
- Money left after expenditures: $61K
Find More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South
Folsom
- Median middle-class income: $139K
- Annual cost of living: $82K
- Money left after expenditures: $57K
Moorpark
- Median middle-class income: $149K
- Annual cost of living: $94K
- Money left after expenditures: $55K
Danville
- Median middle-class income: $223K
- Annual cost of living: $169K
- Money left after expenditures: $55K
Oakley
- Median middle-class income: $132K
- Annual cost of living: $78K
- Money left after expenditures: $54K
Brentwood
- Median middle-class income: $140K
- Annual cost of living: $88K
- Money left after expenditures: $51K
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2025
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Cities in California for the Middle Class
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.