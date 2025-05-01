10 Most Affordable Cities in California for the Middle Class

California is full of affordable places for the middle class to live. There are about 100 cities where you still would have $20,000 in disposable income every year.

Also See: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

GOBankingRates recently pulled cost-of-living and housing information for U.S. cities with populations of 20,000 or more to find the best ones for the middle class. Here are the top 10 California cities.

Also see the most affordable city for the middle class in every state.

Granite Bay

Median middle-class income: $190K

$190K Annual cost of living: $103K

$103K Money left after expenditures: $86K

Check Out: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

El Dorado Hills

Median middle-class income: $164K

$164K Annual cost of living: $92K

$92K Money left after expenditures: $71K

Also See: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Dublin

Median middle-class income: $205K

$205K Annual cost of living: $135K

$135K Money left after expenditures: $70K

Eastvale

Median middle-class income: $161K

$161K Annual cost of living: $96K

$96K Money left after expenditures: $65K

Lafayette

Median middle-class income: $222K

$222K Annual cost of living: $162K

$162K Money left after expenditures: $61K

Find More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

Folsom

Median middle-class income: $139K

$139K Annual cost of living: $82K

$82K Money left after expenditures: $57K

Moorpark

Median middle-class income: $149K

$149K Annual cost of living: $94K

$94K Money left after expenditures: $55K

Danville

Median middle-class income: $223K

$223K Annual cost of living: $169K

$169K Money left after expenditures: $55K

Oakley

Median middle-class income: $132K

$132K Annual cost of living: $78K

$78K Money left after expenditures: $54K

Brentwood

Median middle-class income: $140K

$140K Annual cost of living: $88K

$88K Money left after expenditures: $51K

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Cities in California for the Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.