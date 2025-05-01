Personal Finance

10 Most Affordable Cities in California for the Middle Class

May 01, 2025 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

California is full of affordable places for the middle class to live. There are about 100 cities where you still would have $20,000 in disposable income every year.

Also See: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

GOBankingRates recently pulled cost-of-living and housing information for U.S. cities with populations of 20,000 or more to find the best ones for the middle class. Here are the top 10 California cities.

Also see the most affordable city for the middle class in every state.

The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

Granite Bay

  • Median middle-class income: $190K
  • Annual cost of living: $103K
  • Money left after expenditures: $86K

Check Out: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

People in the busy downtown of Sacramento California.

El Dorado Hills

  • Median middle-class income: $164K
  • Annual cost of living: $92K
  • Money left after expenditures: $71K

Also See: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Dublin Hills Regional Park, Alameda County, California, USA.

Dublin

  • Median middle-class income: $205K
  • Annual cost of living: $135K
  • Money left after expenditures: $70K
Eastvale California Commercial Center.

Eastvale

  • Median middle-class income: $161K
  • Annual cost of living: $96K
  • Money left after expenditures: $65K
Nature: Mountains, valley and reservoir stock photo

Lafayette

  • Median middle-class income: $222K
  • Annual cost of living: $162K
  • Money left after expenditures: $61K

Find More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

American River sunset in Folsom California

Folsom

  • Median middle-class income: $139K
  • Annual cost of living: $82K
  • Money left after expenditures: $57K
Thousand Oaks California best weather

Moorpark

  • Median middle-class income: $149K
  • Annual cost of living: $94K
  • Money left after expenditures: $55K
Danville, California, United States - July 22, 2019: Aerial view of playground at Osage Station Park in Danville, California, July 22, 2019.

Danville

  • Median middle-class income: $223K
  • Annual cost of living: $169K
  • Money left after expenditures: $55K
Stockton California

Oakley

  • Median middle-class income: $132K
  • Annual cost of living: $78K
  • Money left after expenditures: $54K
Stockton, California, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

Brentwood

  • Median middle-class income: $140K
  • Annual cost of living: $88K
  • Money left after expenditures: $51K

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Cities in California for the Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.