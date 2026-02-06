$10 Million Bet on Buybacks: Why This ETF’s 227 Stocks Matter in 2026

Key Points

Triton Wealth Management increased its PKW position by 60,275 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $7.96 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $8.20 million, reflecting both the share increase and stock price movement.

The fund's post-trade stake was 70,934 shares valued at $9.59 million.

On February 4, Triton Wealth Management added 60,275 shares of the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $7.96 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 4, Triton Wealth Management acquired 60,275 additional shares of the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the purchase was $7.96 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value rose by $8.20 million, a figure that includes both the trading activity and the stock’s price movement.

What else to know

PKW now makes up 3.61% of Triton Wealth Management’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SCHG: $46.85 million (17.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPMO: $28.69 million (10.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QQQ: $25.74 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: BUFR: $11.05 million (4.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $10.54 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of February 4, PKW shares were priced at $137.62, up 14% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.1 billion Price (as of 2/4/26) $137.62 Yield 0.97%

ETF snapshot

PKW’s investment strategy focuses on tracking the NASDAQ US BuyBack Achievers Index, targeting companies with a history of significant share repurchases.

The portfolio consists primarily of U.S.-listed equities that meet specific buyback criteria, resulting in exposure to firms with strong capital return policies.

It’s structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering daily liquidity and transparency.

The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF seeks to deliver returns by investing in companies recognized for consistent and substantial share buyback activity. This approach aims to capture the performance benefits of firms that prioritize shareholder capital returns. The fund’s rules-based methodology and diversified portfolio offer investors targeted exposure to a unique equity factor within the U.S. market.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital allocation discipline is quietly becoming one of the market’s most reliable signals, and that’s what makes this move notable. In an environment where revenue growth is harder to manufacture, and multiples remain fragile, companies shrinking their share count are often doing more for per-share value than headline earnings alone suggest.



This ETF is built around that idea. It tracks companies that have reduced shares outstanding by at least 5% over the past year, creating a rules-based tilt toward firms actively returning capital. As of early February, the portfolio held more than 220 stocks, led by large, cash-generative names like Apple, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, General Motors, and Adobe. That mix matters. This isn’t a speculative factor bet. It’s an overlay on established businesses with balance sheets strong enough to fund buybacks at scale.



Performance has been steady rather than flashy, up about 14% over the past year, broadly in line with large-cap equities but with a different underlying driver. For a fund whose top holdings skew toward financials, industrials, and mature tech, buybacks function as a form of earnings durability when growth slows.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

