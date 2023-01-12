Personal Finance

10 Major US Cities With the Most Affordable Housing

Housing is typically your biggest expense -- whether you rent or own -- and it's become unaffordable for many in the largest cities in the U.S. In the most expensive city -- San Jose, California -- the median cost for housing is $2,463 per month. The good news, though, is there are some major cities where housing is still relatively affordable.

ConsumerAffairs analyzed the U.S. cities with more than 500,000 people, and ranked each city based on its median monthly housing costs -- including spending on mortgages, rent, real estate taxes, property insurance, utilities and other recurring housing expenses -- and median home values using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Here's a look at the most affordable major cities in the country for housing.

Kansas City, Missouri

10. Kansas City, Missouri

Albuquerque, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, New Mexico, Travel, hot air balloons

9. Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

8. Louisville, Kentucky

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

6. Indianapolis, Indiana

Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

5. Tucson, Arizona

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

4. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Median monthly housing cost: $965
  • Median home value estimate: $160,100
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JUNE 28 2019: Panoramic view of the Bass Pro Shops at the Memphis Pyramid, downtown Memphis, the Wolf Creek Harbor, and the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, from the AW Willis Ave bridge.

3. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Median monthly housing cost: $967
  • Median home value estimate: $142,800
City view with Bonaza church in the centre of El Paso village on the western part of La Palma island.

2. El Paso, Texas

  • Median monthly housing cost: $939
  • Median home value estimate: $152,800
Detroit Woodward Ave.

1. Detroit, Michigan

  • Median monthly housing cost: $755
  • Median home value estimate: $69,300

All data is sourced from ConsumerAffairs and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2022.

