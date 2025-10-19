10 Jobs That AI Will Never Kill, According to Microsoft

Since the rise of AI, employees in all industries have begun to worry about their future job prospects. Positions that many thought to be safe, such as software developers, musicians, actors and lawyers, are beginning to look like jobs that AI can handle.

As new technologies disrupt the job market, many want to know which jobs are the safest. These 10 roles all require a human presence to work, making them the safest choices, according to a Microsoft study.

Phlebotomists

Phlebotomists are trained professionals who draw blood from others. Their jobs require careful needlework to collect blood and guarantee the safety of the person they collect it from. While it may be possible for AI-controlled robots to perform this type of operation in sci-fi movies, the amount of physical differences between people makes it difficult to automate and minimize pain. Many patients may also feel uncomfortable or scared without a person nearby to comfort them.

Nursing Assistants

Nursing assistants cover all types of roles in the healthcare industry. These can range from recording vital signs to providing emotional support to helping elderly, sick or disabled patients bathe, dress and carry out everyday tasks. These tasks call for a mixture of judgment, adaptation and strength that current AI models lack. Similar to phlebotomists, nursing assistants provide a human connection that helps calm patients.

Hazardous Materials Removal Workers

Workers who deal with the removal of hazardous materials must recognize and dispose of radioactive waste ethically. This may seem like a perfect job for AI-powered robots, as it would keep humans out of harm’s way. However, human judgment is often needed to find the most efficient way to remove the material in complex environments without causing safety issues.

Helpers, Painters and Plasterers

In general, blue collar jobs are less affected than white collar jobs with the increase in AI. Helpers, painters and plasterers are skilled tradespeople who fix up walls and ceilings. They must secure or make the materials, prepare and clean the environment and abide by safety regulations. This work is difficult for AI due to the many different types of challenges, such as cracks and uneven surfaces. Humans are also more flexible to counter these problems.

Embalmers

After someone passes away, an embalmer treats their body to temporarily prevent decay. Additionally, they may apply cosmetic procedures to improve the person’s appearance. Death is a delicate subject, making human empathy an essential part of working with grieving families to arrange the procedures.

Plant and System Operators

Plant and system operators are in charge of the machines and chemical processes at chemical plants and water treatment sites. They perform tasks such as monitoring machines and instruments, operating equipment and controlling the chemical processes. These duties can be complex, with significant safety, financial and legal consequences for mistakes.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons are dental surgeons who fix issues relating to a person’s face, mouth, neck and jaw. Procedures can range from cleft lip repair to dental bone grafting to tooth extraction. AI cannot replace humans when it comes to surgeries because of the unpredictability and variation between patients.

Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers

Automotive glass installers and repairers replace and fix windshields and windows of motor vehicles. Common duties include removing scratches with primer, cleaning glass and installing newglass windows and windshields. The fragility of glass and differing vehicles can cause problems for AI. Many workers also travel to on-site locations, such as on the side of a road or in a driveway, making it an impractical job for AI-powered robots.

Ship Engineers

Ship engineers operate, maintain and repair the mechanical and electrical systems of a vessel. They’re responsible for making sure everything runs smoothly and fixing potential issues before they cause problems. They need to manually fix the ship’s machines with various complex physical tools, which would be problematic for AI.

Tire Repairers and Changers

This job requires workers to repair and replace tires. To do this, they need to use hydraulic jacks to raise vehicles, then unmount and remount wheels using various tools and lug wrenches. These repairs may need to take place on the side of a highway or in a cramped garage, making humans a better option than AI.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Jobs That AI Will Never Kill, According to Microsoft

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.