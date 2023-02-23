10 Items That Are (Almost) Always Cheaper at Target

When it comes to getting the best prices on most goods, retailers like Walmart and Costco often win for lowest prices. Target, however, has been showing up as a price leader in certain areas, overtaking its competitors for specific items.

Take a Look: 5 Most Overpriced Costco Items, According To Superfans

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

If you go in knowing where you'll get the best deals, Target can be an excellent place to shop.

1. Baby Diapers

New parenting comes with sticker shock when you realize just how much everything costs and how often you need to buy it -- particularly when it comes to diapers. The Krazy Koupon Lady compared the prices of diapers at Target and Walmart and Target won by a longshot.

Several comparisons included:

Pampers Cruisers Size 3, 140 count:

Target: $44.99

Walmart: $78.65

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

2. Baking Supplies (Flour/Sugar/Baking Soda/Powder/Oats)

If you like spending your free time whipping up baked creations in the kitchen, then make Target your go-to for items such as flour, sugar, baking soda and oats, according to blogger Vanessa Dueck.

That's good news for bakers, especially when it comes to necessary ingredients for breads and other baked goods. King Arthur Flour at Safeway costs $8.79 for a 5 lb bag. At Target, that same bag will only cost $5.59.

3. Cashew Butter

If you've only been using peanut butter in your PB&Js, now is the time to branch out to the delectably creamy, intoxicatingly rich cashew butter, a delicacy that can often cost you a pretty penny.

Good & Gather's tasty nut butter is about as low as you can find it at Target, priced at roughly $6.99 per jar depending on location.

4. Cleaning Supplies

If you want to be on the "Up & Up" then spend your money on cleaning supplies at Target's own "Up & Up brand" of cleaning supplies, Reader's Digest suggests. You'll recognize Target's own brand because it has an arrow on the packaging, and that arrow signifies cost savings. Additionally, Target may reward certain purchase thresholds with gift cards.

5. Frozen Fruits

Do you like to get your mornings started with a fresh fruit smoothie? Do you hate when fresh fruit goes bad all the time? Frozen fruit is a great and convenient way to make sure you're getting all your nutrients without food waste. Target makes it affordable, according to The Smarter Home Maker.

6. Home Décor

When you think of affordable home décor, but your first thought is IKEA, you're on the wrong track. A study done by Self Financial found that Target ranks as the most affordable in homestore goods among such contenders as Bed, Bath & Beyond, Crate & Barrel and Wayfair. Self Financial compared products for the bedroom, office, bathroom, hallway, kitchen and living room and Target came up on top for best prices.

7. Laundry Detergent and Dryer Sheets

Another product we have to buy all the time is laundry detergent (and dryer sheets). Krazy Koupon Lady found that brand name laundry products are often cheaper at Target.

8. Seasoning

Your dishes won't season themselves, so you'd better have your favorite spices on hand. Target makes this easy with their "Good and Gather" label of affordable spices that sell for a few bucks each. From onion powder to paprika, cinnamon, basil and more, you can't beat this great price to bring pep to your recipes.

9. Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Before 2020, most of us probably didn't put a lot of thought into our toilet paper and paper towels, but the shortages inspired by the pandemic changed that. Target regularly has great low prices on their own brand of Up & Up Paper Towels, but, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady, they also beat out Walmart on some name brands, including:

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper, 12 mega rolls

Target: $12.99

Walmart: $19.98

Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper, 12 mega rolls

Target: $14.99

Walmart: $28.95

But the savings go beyond just paper towels into bath towels as well. A good towel can make or break the post-shower or bath experience. Nobody wants to reach for a threadbare towel that barely sops you up. Target has an excellent selection of bath and hand towels, with good thread count and in lots of seasonal colors at excellent prices, according to Reader's Digest.

10. Toys

One of the reasons many people like to shop at Target is because consumers can find so many of the things they need in one spot. Keep your kids happy by sending them to the toy aisle, and keep yourself happy by realizing the toys at Target are often cheaper than Walmart. Krazy Koupon Lady's price comparison reveals Target to be the winner in several areas.

An example:

LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge 75319 Building Kit

Target: $29.99

Walmart: $54.95

Additionally, Target often offers coupons and discounts through their app, which can really drive the prices down.

More From GOBankingRates

Jake Arky contributed to the reporting for this article.

Images used for illustrative purposes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Items That Are (Almost) Always Cheaper at Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.