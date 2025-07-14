10 Items That Are (Almost) Always Cheaper at Target

When it comes to saving money on most goods, retailers like Walmart and Costco often win for lowest prices. Target, however, has been showing up as a price leader in certain areas, overtaking its competitors for specific items.

If you go in knowing where you’ll get the best deals, Target can be an excellent place to shop.

Baby Diapers

New parenting comes with sticker shock when you realize just how much everything costs and how often you need to buy it — particularly when it comes to diapers. The Krazy Koupon Lady compared the prices of diapers at Target and Walmart and Target won by a longshot.

Our comparisons included Pampers Swaddlers 360 Size 3. A 124-count box of these diapers retail for $41.99 at Target. By comparison, shoppers pay $51.95 at Walmart.

Baking Supplies

If you like spending your free time whipping up baked creations in the kitchen, then make Target your go-to for items such as flour, sugar, baking soda and oats.

That’s good news for bakers, especially when it comes to necessary ingredients for breads and other baked goods. King Arthur Flour at Safeway costs $8.99 for a 5-lb. bag. At Target, that same brand of flour only costs $7.19.

Mixed Nut Butter

If you’ve only been using peanut butter in your PB&Js, now is the time to branch out to the delectably creamy, intoxicatingly rich mixed nut butter, a delicacy that can often cost you a pretty penny.

Good & Gather’s tasty mixed nut butter with seeds is about as low as you can find it at Target, priced at roughly $7.39 per jar depending on location.

Cleaning Supplies

If you want to be on the “Up & Up” then spend your money on cleaning supplies at Target’s own private label up&up brand of cleaning supplies, Reader’s Digest suggests.

You’ll recognize Target’s own brand because it has an arrow on the packaging, and that arrow signifies cost savings. For example, the up&up brand of disinfecting wipes, packaged with 75 lemon-scented wipes, costs $3.99. A name-brand like Lysol typically retails its 80-count wipes for $5.19 at Target.

Frozen Fruits

Do you like to get your mornings started with a fresh fruit smoothie? Do you hate when fresh fruit goes bad all the time? Frozen fruit, like Good & Gather’s frozen passion fruit tropical blend, is a great and convenient way to make sure you’re getting all your nutrients without food waste. Target makes it affordable, according to The Smarter Home Maker.

Home Décor

When you think of affordable home décor, but your only thought is IKEA, you’re on the wrong track. A study done by Self Financial found that Target ranks as the most affordable in home store goods among such contenders as Bed, Bath & Beyond, Crate & Barrel and Wayfair. Self Financial compared products for the bedroom, office, bathroom, hallway, kitchen and living room and Target came up on top for best prices.

Best of all, Target brands like Room Essentials make it easier than ever to outfit every room in your home on a budget. Some of their popular offerings include the $5 round glass vase, candles, succulents and so much more.

Laundry Detergent and Dryer Sheets

Another product we have to buy all the time is laundry detergent (and dryer sheets). According to Krazy Koupon Lady, brand name laundry products are often cheaper at Target.

An 105-count box of Gain fabric softener dryer sheets retails for $4.79 while the same brand, and dryer sheet size, would cost $8.04 to buy online at Walmart.

Seasoning

Your dishes won’t season themselves, so you’d better have your favorite spices on hand. Target makes this easy with their Good and Gather label of affordable spices that sell for a few bucks each. From onion powder to paprika, cinnamon, basil and more, you can’t beat this great price to bring pep to your recipes.

A 2.37-ounce canister of Good & Gather ground cinnamon costs just $1.29 — one of the very best deals we’ve seen for cinnamon at any grocer.

Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Target regularly has great low prices on their own brand of up&up paper towels, but they also beat out Walmart on name brands like Angel Soft toilet paper. Its 16 mega rolls cost $13.99 at Target and $19 at Walmart.

But the savings go beyond just paper towels into bath towels as well. A good towel can make or break the post-shower or bath experience. Nobody wants to reach for a threadbare towel that barely sops you up. Target has an excellent selection of bath and hand towels, with good thread count and in lots of seasonal colors at excellent prices, according to Reader’s Digest.

Toys

One of the reasons many people like to shop at Target is consumers can find so many of the things they need in one spot. Keep your kids happy by sending them to the toy aisle, and keep yourself happy by realizing the toys at Target are often cheaper than Walmart. The LEGO Creator 3 in 1 pirate ship toy set costs $95.99, but it’s typically $119.99 at Walmart.

Additionally, Target often offers coupons and discounts through their app, which can really drive the prices down.

Jake Arky and Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of July 8, 2025, and are subject to change.

