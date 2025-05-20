10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $415.00 $25.0K 8.1K 6.5K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $125.00 $28.7K 1.0K 5.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $207.50 $37.7K 2.4K 3.7K PONY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.50 $101.4K 3.6K 3.0K RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.00 $91.5K 16.2K 1.9K SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.00 $26.0K 1.4K 1.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $56.8K 14.3K 1.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $60.00 $54.0K 13.0K 1.4K RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.00 $104.3K 2.9K 1.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $115.00 $31.0K 49.2K 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 8111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 1014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PONY (NASDAQ:PONY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1126 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.4K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 16235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 14325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 577 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 1123 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 13065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1433 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCAT (NASDAQ:RCAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 652 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.3K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 2905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 49296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

