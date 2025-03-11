10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $115.00 $84.4K 28.3K 16.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $250.00 $380.0K 7.7K 7.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $77.00 $29.3K 1.2K 3.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $220.00 $39.6K 3.9K 2.4K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $185.00 $31.5K 3.9K 1.0K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $35.00 $32.8K 10.3K 1.0K APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $120.00 $74.8K 36 1.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.00 $28.4K 4.2K 425 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $680.00 $1.8 million 282 273 CVLT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $165.00 $29.3K 1.1K 172

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 332 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.4K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 28325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $380.0K, with a price of $3040.0 per contract. There were 7775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 3963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 3949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 10312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 4295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.8 million, with a price of $7290.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVLT (NASDAQ:CVLT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 1133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.