10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $36.0K 27.5K 5.9K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $247.50 $27.9K 1.2K 4.0K ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $97.00 $51.1K 221 2.2K AVGO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $220.00 $102.4K 2.6K 1.8K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $59.00 $35.0K 1.4K 1.3K FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $165.00 $32.5K 647 627 GRRR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.00 $34.7K 965 489 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $100.00 $26.5K 1.4K 469 RGTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $11.00 $36.0K 642 440 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $210.00 $29.9K 578 418

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 27533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 1244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANET (NYSE:ANET), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 513 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.4K, with a price of $512.0 per contract. There were 2685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRRR (NASDAQ:GRRR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 55 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $1870.0 per contract. There were 578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

