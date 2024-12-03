10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $140.00 $27.6K 52.2K 179.0K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $16.00 $111.2K 1.7K 6.4K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $43.2K 11.3K 6.0K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $350.00 $28.9K 4.1K 4.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $37.00 $184.8K 2.9K 4.5K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $240.00 $35.6K 2.0K 4.4K CORZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $27.00 $315.0K 0 1.7K MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $95.00 $40.3K 9.5K 1.6K QUBT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $6.50 $60.0K 68 1.0K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $22.50 $35.7K 1.0K 934

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 52221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2139 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.2K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 1731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 11320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 4137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 773 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.8K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 2922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 174 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 199 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1750 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 9555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QUBT (NASDAQ:QUBT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

