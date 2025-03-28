10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JELD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.00 $75.0K 1.4K 998 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $71.00 $30.0K 2 247 UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $75.00 $38.9K 1.5K 153 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $180.00 $84.9K 262 151 PAYX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $150.00 $26.8K 38 133 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $480.00 $29.5K 35 117 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $15.00 $50.8K 136 117 HON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $220.00 $49.9K 6.3K 94 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $210.00 $26.0K 69 51 URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $602.50 $98.3K 1 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For JELD (NYSE:JELD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 175 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 1590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 357 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $2360.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAYX (NASDAQ:PAYX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMR (NYSE:SMR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 238 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 6306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $512.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URI (NYSE:URI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $602.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.3K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

