10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $60.00 $86.2K 15.8K 5.5K NNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $31.00 $29.5K 435 1.1K LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $42.50 $38.8K 3.1K 601 EMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $125.00 $26.4K 1.1K 600 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $110.00 $25.1K 1.8K 403 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $62.50 $28.5K 2.4K 268 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $135.00 $43.0K 1.5K 239 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $45.00 $64.8K 120 120 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $350.00 $61.5K 116 102 NXT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $45.00 $53.2K 72 74

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 2332 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.2K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 15850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 179 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 418 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 3136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EMR (NYSE:EMR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RTX (NYSE:RTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $2510.0 per contract. There were 1873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 2428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 1583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 998 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $2053.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.