10 High-Paying Jobs That Require Only Associate Degrees in 2025

How does the potential to make more than $70,000 (which is above the national average salary of $66,622) without spending four years in school sound? There are several jobs — in healthcare, tech and other fields — that pay well and are growing in demand by trade. Best of all, they require only a two-year associate degree.

In fact, there are some jobs where you can even earn six figures in the form of a paycheck instead of student loan debt.

“Your network connections and inside champions are really what opens doors to hidden opportunities,” said Larry Cornett, owner of Brilliant Forge career coaching. “Then, once you’re at the table, your reputation and experience will help seal the deal more than any degree on paper.”

To help get your foot in the door, take a look at these 10 high-paying jobs with bright futures that you can pursue with just an associate degree.

1. Air Traffic Controller

Median annual salary: $137,380

$137,380 Number of jobs: 24,000

24,000 Estimated job growth: 3%

Air traffic controllers are responsible for managing the flow of air traffic. Their vital job is to keep airplane crew and passengers safe.

Job Duties: Duties can include providing pilots with updates on weather, flight paths and runway information, as well as analyzing flight data to prevent delays.

Education Requirements: To land this high-paying job, you would need an associate degree in the field or the equivalent of three years of work experience. You must also pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment test, medical and security screenings, and complete intensive training by the Federal Aviation Administration.

2. Nuclear Technician

Median annual salary: $101,740

$101,740 Number of jobs: 5,400

5,400 Estimated job growth: -6%

Nuclear technicians work with physicists, engineers and other professionals to conduct nuclear research and aid in the production of nuclear energy.

Job Duties: These technicians use computers and specialized equipment to monitor and manage nuclear reactors.

Education Requirements: This job typically requires an associate degree in nuclear science, nuclear technology or a related field. There is also extensive on-the-job training on operational, safety and regulatory procedures.

3. Radiation Therapist

Median annual salary: $98,300

$98,300 Number of jobs: 17,200

17,200 Estimated job growth: 3%

If you want to work in the medical field but don’t have a four-year degree, this role is a great option thanks to its high pay.

Job Duties: Radiation therapists plan and deliver radiation therapy to patients with cancer and other diseases.

Education Requirements: This job typically requires an associate degree in radiation therapy or a healthcare-related field. Many states also require you to pass a national certification exam.

4. Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Median annual salary: $92,500

$92,500 Number of jobs: 17,800

17,800 Estimated job growth: -1%

This high-paying healthcare industry job doesn’t require a medical degree, or even a bachelor’s degree.

Job Duties: Nuclear medicine technologists prepare and administer radioactive drugs to patients, typically those with cancer.

Education Requirements: To obtain this job, you will likely need to graduate from an accredited nuclear medicine technology program with an associate degree.

5. Dental Hygienist

Median annual salary: $87,530

$87,530 Number of jobs: 214,100

214,100 Estimated job growth: 9%

Going to dental school isn’t the only path to the lucrative field of dentistry. Instead, train to become a dental hygienist with an associate degree and still have solid earning potential.

“If you want to do well by doing good, this is a great career to consider,” said Cheryl Palmer, president of Call to Career, an executive career coaching firm.

Job Duties: As a dental hygienist, you’ll actually be doing much of the preventative work of dentistry, which can include cleaning and examining teeth. Part of the job is also informing patients about oral health and what they can do better.

According to Palmer, a dental hygienist should have good physical stamina and be positive, friendly and patient.

Education Requirements: Ready to jump all in? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an associate degree in dental hygiene is typically needed to enter the career. It’s important to note this can take three years to complete. Every state requires these professionals to be licensed, but exact requirements vary.

6. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer, Cardiovascular Technologist/Technician

Median annual salary: $80,850

$80,850 Number of jobs: 143,400

143,400 Estimated job growth: 11%

Associate degrees can really pay off, particularly in the medical field.

Job Duties: These individuals operate special imaging equipment so doctors can diagnose medical conditions. They might work in a hospital setting, physician’s office or medical lab.

Education Requirements: The BLS states a prospective job candidate should have an associate degree or complete a one-year certificate program, which some schools or hospitals offer. You’ll also want to receive professional certification, as well as certification in CPR. Only a few states require these techs to be licensed.

7. Respiratory Therapist

Median annual salary: $77,960

$77,960 Number of jobs: 133,900

133,900 Estimated job growth: 13%

Respiratory therapists help people who are dealing with breathing emergencies, and you might have trouble catching your own breath knowing that this career pays over $75,000 and requires only an associate degree. Not to mention the profession is growing faster than average over the next few years.

In this profession, “you will need to be able to work well under pressure, multitask, communicate well and function optimally in a team environment,” Palmer said.

Job Duties: In addition to responding to emergency care, these professionals might perform diagnostic tests that measure lung capacity, use chest physiotherapy and administer aerosol medications.

Education Requirements: An associate degree is typically needed to enter the field, as well as pass a state licensing or professional certification exam.

8. Aerospace Engineering and Operations Technologist/Technician

Median annual salary: $77,830

$77,830 Number of jobs: 11,000

11,000 Estimated job growth: 8%

If you want to work with aircraft or spacecraft — and get paid well for it — this job fits the bill.

Job Duties: These technologists and technicians work on testing and maintaining aircraft and spacecraft to ensure they are safe and reliable.

Education Requirements: Most jobs require an associate degree in engineering technology or a related subject, although some employers may accept candidates with a high school diploma or a certificate of program completion.

9. Radiologic or MRI Technologist

Median annual wage: $76,020

$76,020 Number of jobs: 271,200

271,200 Job growth: 6%

Radiologic and MRI technologists can earn a satisfying paycheck with two short years of training.

Job Duties: These individuals operate diagnostic equipment. Radiologic technologists, also known as radiographers, might perform X-rays on patients. MRI technologists, on the other hand, use magnetic resonance imaging scanners to create diagnostic images.

Education Requirements: An associate degree is typically needed to enter this profession. According to the BLS, many MRI technologists begin as radiologic technologists. Most states require radiographers to be licensed or certified, whereas only a few states require it for MRI technologists.

However, if you want the best job prospects, you’ll want multiple certifications and to graduate from an accredited program.

10. Aircraft and Avionics Equipment Mechanic and Technician

Median annual salary: $75,400

$75,400 Number of jobs: 163,300

163,300 Estimated job growth: 5%

This is another high-paying job in the aviation industry that doesn’t require a four-year degree.

Job Duties: These mechanics and technicians repair planes and helicopters. This can involve diagnosing and fixing mechanical or electrical issues, replacing defective parts, and ensuring that aircraft comply with federal safety standards.

Education Requirements: An associate degree is required, as well as completing coursework at an FAA-approved Aviation Maintenance Technician School.

Data is sourced from Resume Genius, unless otherwise specified, and is accurate as of Jan. 2, 2025.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

