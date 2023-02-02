Since the onset of the pandemic, working from home has, for many, become a normal way of life. According to the United States Census Bureau, between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily working from home soared from 5.7% (roughly 9 million people) to 17.9% (27.6 million people).

These remote employees can no longer just shuffle over to a community closet when they’re in need of new office supplies. Instead they must stock up on goods themselves.

To save, shoppers may want to head over to Dollar Tree, where they can find a number of great stationery items at affordable prices. Here are 10 handy office supplies you can find at Dollar Tree for cheaper than you can find at other retailers.

Staple Removers

“One of the items you don’t know you need until you actually do need it is a staple remover,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. “These save you time while making sure the paper doesn’t crumble, rip or bend as you use it. And, if you’re looking for an inexpensive option, Dollar Tree has a 2-pack of staple removers for $1.25. Amazon sells 2-packs for $5.20, so shopping at the dollar store helps you save a few dollars.”

Binder Clips

“The versatility of binder clips makes them a necessity in any office space,” Gramuglia said. “Dollar Tree offers an 8-count of larger clips for $1.25 (about 15 cents each), while Staples offers a 12-count of the same size clip for $11.99 (about $1 each). Shopping with Dollar Tree will significantly save you money for this practical product.”

Security Envelopes

“If you’re sending sensitive information in an envelope, it’s a good idea to invest in ones with a security pattern printed inside,” Gramuglia said. “Dollar Tree sells an 80-count of the No. 6-sized security envelopes for $1.25. This is a great bargain considering Walmart sells the same item for $8.06.”

Sticker Note Flags

“Especially with more disposable items, you may want to opt for the lower-priced option,” Gramuglia said. “A 500-count of these page marking flags go for $1.25 at Dollar Tree while a similar 500-count pack at Office Depot goes for $7.99.”

Correction Fluid (White-Out)

“Another example of office supplies that you can opt to buy for cheap, and something else you don’t know you need until you actually need it,” Gramuglia said. “Opt to purchase Bic correction fluid from Dollar Tree for $1.25 instead of the version at Staples for $2.99 to save about $1.75.”

Hole Puncher

“Whether it’s for work or even arts and crafts, a hole puncher can come in handy,” Gramuglia said. “Opt to buy one at Dollar Tree for $1.25 instead of Amazon’s version for $4.11 to save about $3.”

Wire Mesh Pencil Holders

“These are super handy for organizing writing utensils, scissors, letter openers and more and keeping them off your desk, cluttering your workspace up,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “While you can find them at plenty of other stores, odds are good they’re going to cost way more than $1.25 each.

“Unless you need a complete desk organization set, you can skip the pricier alternatives and grab a couple of these to keep your items organized. They’re also available in jumbo sizes for the same price.”

Indeed, these do cost way more at other stores. At Amazon, for instance, an almost identical product goes for $4.22.

Sharpie Permanent Markers

“Other stores may have better prices for multipacks, but sometimes you just need one Sharpie for whatever you’re planning — and Dollar Tree has a few different varieties for $1.25 each, including ultra fine tips, fine point black markers, and fine tip blue markers,” Ramhold said. “If you rarely use a Sharpie and just need one as kind of a one-off, you can’t beat this price and you don’t have to worry about extras that you don’t need cluttering up drawers and desks.”

Inspirational Journals

“These come in a variety of styles with 120 pages each and an elastic closure, as well as some phrase on the front,” Ramhold said. “While they’re called inspirational journals, some of the phrases on the front are pretty basic like ‘Notes’ and ‘Journal’ while others say things like ‘Get Stuff Done’ and ‘Be Bold.’

“Regardless, these notebooks are good for toting around and making notes whether you’re in meetings or just as you go about your day.”

Inspirational journals on Amazon go for as much as $20.

Letter Baskets

“If you’re one of those people that frequently have pages laying around,” Ramhold said, “letter baskets are worth picking up to organize these items and keep track of things like mail as well until you can get to them.”

On Amazon, some letter baskets go for around $7, and aren’t as decorative looking.

Disclaimer: prices and availability are accurate as of Jan. 24, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Handy Office Supplies You Can Find at Dollar Tree

