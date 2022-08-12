10 Great Points Hotels Where You Can Bring Your Pooch

Being a pet-friendly hotel can mean a lot of things, depending on your priorities. At its simplest, it means you’re allowed to bring your fur baby along, assuming you comply with hotel policies. But as many dog owners know, it can also mean a lot more: you might need a property with no weight or breed restrictions or somewhere with low cleaning fees. Easy access to green space and a variety of local pet-friendly restaurants or activities might be considerations, too.

All in all, there’s a lot to consider when traveling with your pet and there’s rarely consistency in what to expect. Some properties may shower your dog as the VIP they are (that’s “very important pet,” in this case) while others may focus on being convenient, affordable options in dog-friendly destinations.

No matter how you define it, there’s one thing we know—these 10 pet-friendly hotels are great options for your next trip.

Kimpton Hotel Born (Denver, Colorado)

Pets allowed for no fee with no weight or breed restrictions

Kimpton is well-loved by pet owners thanks to their free and easy pet policy at all properties worldwide. Among them, the Hotel Born in Denver is a fabulous option in a super dog-friendly state. Commons Park, for green space and walking trails, is only a few blocks away, as is the Rail Yard Dog Park. Dog-friendly patios are within walking distance for dining and if you’re heading out sans dog, you’ll find trendy shopping, city events and quick access to public transit at Union Station.

The Hotel Born (and other Kimpton hotels) can be booked using IHG One Rewards, a Chase Ultimate Rewards® and Bilt Rewards transfer partner. Reward nights at Kimptons often sell out, so be sure to book in advance.

Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection by Hilton (Key Largo, Florida)

Pets allowed for a fee of $75 on up to five night stays; additional fee applies thereafter

Have you ever wanted to take your pets to the beach? You can when you stay at Baker’s Cay Resort, where there’s a private beach and even pet tikis to create some shade. “Yappy Hour” is held daily—yes, with specials for both humans and dogs. When your pup is ready for a nap take part in the other included activities ranging from kayaking, fishing, biking or relaxing at either of the two waterfall pools.

Check rates in Hilton Honors points carefully while booking. Some wings of the hotel are cheaper than others, so you might be able to score a junior suite for the same number of points as a standard room. If you’re low on Hilton points, consider the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card*. You can earn as well as earn .

Residence Inn by Marriott Saratoga Springs (Saratoga Springs, New York)

Pets allowed with a one-time $75 fee

Though slightly outside of town, that’s a reasonable trade-off for a hotel that’s not only dog-friendly but comes with larger rooms and suites, too. After fueling up with a complimentary hot breakfast, buckle up for the quick drive to downtown. You’ll find beautiful parks, pet-friendly dining and several shops where your dog is welcome. There’s also easy access to hiking and other activities dogs love in Lake George and other parts of the Adirondacks.

With a suite you may want to stay awhile. When redeeming points for an award stay, Marriott Bonvoy offers the fifth consecutive night free for even more value. If you opt to go with a cash rate, consider a card like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card where you’ll earn 6 Bonvoy points per dollar spent when you stay at a Marriott property.

21c Lexington (Lexington, Kentucky)

Pets up to 50 pounds are allowed with a one-time $75 fee (waived for stays in 2022)

Ever taken your canine companion to the museum? At 21c Museum Hotels, bookable with Accor points, you can admire contemporary art without leaving the property. Of course, at some point you’ll want to pull yourself away from the room—in which case, you and your pup can explore some of Lexington’s dog-friendly spots, like The Arboretum. Alternatively, spend a day on the “bour-bone” trail: Buffalo Trace Distillery allows leashed dogs on tours.

Don’t think you have Accor Live Limitless points? Think again. They’re a Capital One transfer partner. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers a and can be transferred to Accor at a rate of 2 to 1—that’s more than enough for a few free nights for you and Fido.

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham San Luis Obispo Downtown (San Luis Obispo, California)

Up to two pets allowed for a fee of $20 per night, up to $40 maximum per stay

Nearly all U.S. La Quinta Inns allow pets for a reasonable fee, making it a convenient option, especially for shorter stays where you don’t want to shell out extra cash. The San Luis Obispo location is especially lovely with a rooftop pool, free breakfast anda location less than a mile from downtown. Admittedly, there isn’t a lot of green space directly outside the hotel but that’s more than made up for with the region’s many parks and reserves for daytime adventures.

Wyndham Rewards is one of the few hotel loyalty programs that still offers flat-rate rewards. You can get an even better rate, though, if you add in the Wyndham Rewards® Earner℠ Plus Card*, which will give you a 10% discount on your points booking. Redemptions will make sense on peak dates when cash rates are high but could be a poor deal in the off-season.

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock(Sedona, Arizona)

Pets allowed with a one-time $75 fee

With sunny weather year-round and a multitude of outdoor activities, your pup will love Sedona, Arizona. Once there, they’ll also go mad for the Hilton Sedona Resort. Dog beds plus food and water bowls are available on request and there’s even a special pet menu available for room service or patio seating at the ShadowRock Tap and Table restaurant on-site. The rest of the family will love the resort’s pools, spa and adjacent golf resort that entice you to stay awhile.

If you hold a Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express*, your annual resort credit is valid at the Hilton Sedona Resort. You’ll receive up to $250 in statement credits for qualifying charges posted to your room folio and paid for with your Aspire card.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Coeur D Alene I-90 Exit 11, an IHG Hotel (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho)

Up to two dogs allowed per room for a $25 per night charge or maximum $125 per stay

Take advantage of the lake, forests and surrounding mountains, all without having to leave your furry friend at home. For a limited service hotel, this Holiday Inn Express pulls out all the stops: loaner bikes, complimentary breakfast, evening receptions Monday through Thursday and an indoor pool. Dogs are welcome and receive goodie bags at check-in and stays couldn’t be easier thanks to the relief area right out back.

If you’re a little short on IHG One Rewards, don’t sweat it. Points & Cash bookings allow you to make reservations with a reasonably priced copay.

The Bidwell Marriott Portland (Portland, Oregon)

Pets allowed with a one-time $50 fee

Portland is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the nation and now it’s even easier for your pup to explore. At The Bidwell, pets are welcome and they’ll love being steps away from an abundance of dining options, breweries and coffee shops. Parks, including the waterfront, are a dime a dozen so you can get a good stretch in when needed. If you have a small dog, you’re even allowed to take them on public transportation (but only in a carrier) for even more exploring.

Award nights here frequently cost less than 50,000 Bonvoy points per night, which means you can redeem free night certificates from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (Terms apply) to pay for your stay.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino (Incline Village, Nevada)

Dogs allowed for a $40 per day fee

Hello, waterfront views, hiking trails and nearby dog parks. This laid back resort puts you close to everything a dog and its owners wants on vacation, including some dog-friendly beaches which are open seasonally. It’s not just the dogs that will be thrilled with this spot. There are rooms, suites and cottages that are comfortable for the whole family as well as a year-round heated outdoor pool for when you feel like slipping into vacation mode.

Resort fees at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort are steep but are waived on award night bookings.

Best Western Plus Superior Inn (Grand Marais, Minnesota)

Pets allowed for a fee of $20 daily for one dog or $30 for two dogs

Though not all Best Westerns allow pets, the ones that do have low fees which can make it cheaper to bring Fido along than pay for a sitter. And, at the Superior Inn, you’ll be close to everything that makes the North Shore so special. Hiking, fishing and spectacular scenery are right out your door. Nearly all of town is within walking distance of the hotel, so feel free to head out for sights and bites.

Best Western Rewards are particularly flexible, since you can redeem points for gift cards in addition to booking room nights. Go ahead and pick up a few gift cards to cover the cost of your pet fees to make your stay truly free.

Bottom Line

Traveling with a pet requires extra care and planning, but at these pet-friendly hotels in the U.S., you and your four-legged family members will be well-cared for.

