10 ETF Ideas for 2023

(1:00) - 2023 Outlook For The Stock Market: What Should Investors Expect?

(6:30) - Do Commodities Make Sense For Your Portfolio Right Now?

(12:45) - High Dividend ETFs For 2023: SPYD, SDY, DVY, COWZ

(19:25) - Should You Be Making Room In Your Portfolio For Fixed Income Investments?

(23:00) - Nightshares ETF Suite: NSPY, NSPL & NIWM

(26:05) - AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF: PPI

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Davi, founder & CEO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors, about his ETF picks for 2023. Astoria is an investment management firm that specializes in ETF managed portfolios.

As the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates to tame inflation, we are likely to see weak economic trends in the coming months. It remains to be seen whether the US can avoid a recession.

Astoria’s best ideas for this year include dividend payers, cash rich companies, defensive equities, commodities, and fixed income.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY selects companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. V.F. Corporation VFC and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA are its top holdings.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF SPYD invests in top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the broad benchmark. Exxon Mobil XOM and Chevron CVX are among the top holdings.

The Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ selects 100 US companies with strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets, from the Russell 1000 index. Meta Platforms META and Valero Energy VLO are among its top holdings.

The VanEck Agribusiness ETF MOO invests in agribusiness companies and the Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K1 ETF PDBA holds futures on agriculture commodities.

Many investors are looking at fixed income ETFs again thanks mainly to yields at levels not seen since the Global Financial Crisis. Some experts believe bonds could outperform stocks this year.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO): ETF Research Reports

Pacer Us Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ): ETF Research Reports

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K1 ETF (PDBA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.