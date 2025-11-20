10 Easy Side Gigs To Consider if You Are Stuck at Home

Even if you don’t need the money for expenses, an extra stream of income can help tackle your other financial goals, like building an emergency fund or taking a vacation.

So, if you are looking for a side hustle to help you cover essentials, you aren’t alone. Sixty-two percent of side hustlers use the extra income they earnt to cover essentials, according to a survey from SideHustles.com. But if you aren’t able to leave home, making money through a traditional side hustle like dog walking or a part-time job at a retail store, might not work. However, the good news is you can tap into a growing number of remote side hustles flexible enough to fit around your schedule.

1. Virtual Assistant

Pay potential: Average of $26.56 per hour (Indeed)

A virtual assistant handles computer-based tasks for others. For example, you might get hired by a blogger to research ideas for posts, a CEO looking to outsource paperwork or even a fellow side hustler looking to make their life easier.

2. Online English Teacher

Pay potential: $8 to $30+ per hour (Indeed)

If you have a knack for teaching others, starting an online English course could help you increase your income while giving a student the helping hand they need. Generally, these opportunities come with flexible schedules, but might require a higher education degree.

3. Content Creator

Pay potential: $0 to an average of $56 per hour (ZipRecruiter)

A content creator can earn income across multiple channels, like YouTube, a blog, a podcast, or other social media platforms. The idea is to build an audience and either participate in brand deals or sell a product to the audience to create your income. For many, this offers a fun way to earn at home. Although it can be fun, it might take significant time and effort before you begin to see the financial fruits of your labor.

4. Affiliate Marketing

Pay potential: Varies

Affiliate marketing involves earning a commission by promoting products from a company. Generally, you’ll share affiliate marketing links with an audience you build on social media or a blog (see above). To get started, consider Amazon or ShareASale as your first stop.

5. Online Seller (Digital Products)

Pay potential: $0 to $10,000+ per month

You can make and sell digital products like calendar templates and baby shower games online. Some digital product sellers are earning thousands of dollars each month from this side hustle, according to CNBC. Consider getting started with a free Canva account to create fun digital products that you can sell.

6. Search Engine Evaluator

Pay potential: Average of $24 per hour (ZipRecruiter)

A search engine evaluator requires you to rate the accuracy of search engine results. Typically, this is a very flexible opportunity that you can do any time.

7. Landlord (or Rent Out Extra Space)

Pay potential: Varies

If you have extra space in your home, renting it out could help you bring in an income. For example, if you have a guest room, you could rent it out to travelers or travel nurses. Or, if you have extra storage space in your garage, you could even rent that out.

8. Survey Taker

Pay potential: Varies

Taking paid online surveys won’t generate a significant income stream, but they can be easy enough to do in your spare time around the house. For example, you might earn $1 for a 15-minute survey.

9. Craft Seller

Pay potential: Varies

If you have a special skill like painting or sewing, making crafts to sell could be the right side hustle for you. Of course, the craft you make and the demand for it will determine how much you will earn.

For example, you could knit baby blankets or paint pictures of people’s homes. Getting creative might help you earn more.

10. Freelance Writer

Pay potential: Varies, $0 to $50+ per hour

Becoing a freelance writer can offer a lucrative opportunity. Plus, if you love writing, it also provides a creative outlet. To get started, find your favorite websites and pitch article ideas. Alternatively, scope out job boards like ProBlogger to find your first clients.

All data collected was accurate as of Nov. 20, 2025 and subject to change.

