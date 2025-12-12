10 Dollar Tree Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Winter

Winter brings earlier nights, colder mornings and higher heating bills. For retirees, those small shifts can make the season feel heavier, especially if you are trying to avoid too many errands in freezing weather.

Dollar stores carry several cold-weather essentials, but the shelves empty quickly once the temperature drops. Stocking up early can make winter feel easier, safer and more manageable. Here are 10 items worth grabbing at Dollar Tree before winter sets in.

1. Plush Throw Blankets

Price: $6

A warm, plush throw blanket makes winter evenings much more comfortable, especially if you prefer to keep the thermostat steady. These blankets often sell out once the first cold snap hits. They are soft, affordable and easy to keep next to your favorite chair.

2. Thermal Socks

Price: $1.50 to $3

Warm adult socks and can make chilly mornings feel a lot more manageable. Dollar stores carry basic versions that are easy to lose throughout the season, so it helps to pick up an extra pair or two. These sell out fast once winter begins.

3. LED Lights

Price: $1.50

Power outages often arrive without warning during winter storms. LED Mini Flashlights and Small LED Lantern offer peace of mind and help you move around safely if the lights go out. Keeping one each in the kitchen, bedroom and entryway is a simple way to stay prepared.

4. PVC Clear Bath Mat

Price: $1.50

Slippery floors become even more risky in winter when shoes track in rain or melted snow. A clear PVC bath mat adds traction in bathrooms, near the tub or in front of the sink and helps reduce the chance of slipping. It grips well, stays in place and is inexpensive enough to pick up a few for the areas where you need a little more stability.

5. Night Lights

Price: $1.50

Dollar stores carry several night lights that help brighten hallways, bathrooms and entryways once the sun goes down. Options include the Dome-Shaped Light-Sensing LED Automatic Night Light and the Blue-Light Square LED Night Light, which plug into any outlet and turn on automatically when a room gets dark. They give off a soft, steady glow and help reduce slips and falls at night, especially during winter when the evenings are longer.

6. Cold and Flu Basics

Price: $1.25 to $3

Cold and flu season can be tough, and it helps to have supplies at home before you need them. Tissues, hand sanitizer, cough drops and cough syrup are usually cheaper at dollar stores than at larger retailers. Stocking up early can save you a trip when you’re not feeling well.

7. Moisturizing Lotion and Lip Balm

Price: $1.25 to $2

Winter air dries out skin quickly, especially for retirees who spend more time indoors with the heat running. Dollar stores carry lotions and lip balms that help prevent discomfort throughout the season. These items are easy to forget until the cold weather arrives.

8. Pantry Staples

Price: $1.25 to $3

Canned soup, pasta, beans and rice are helpful to have on hand, especially on days when the weather makes grocery trips harder. Dollar stores often carry budget-friendly pantry items that stretch your food dollars and provide peace of mind during winter storms.

9. Cleaning Supplies

Price: $1.25 to $5

More time at home often means more cleaning. Dish soap, disinfectant spray, sponges and general cleaners are usually cheaper at dollar stores and are good to stock before holiday gatherings or winter germs start going around.

10. Holiday Wrap and Decor

Price: $1.25 to $3

Gift bags and small holiday decorations sell out early in the season. Picking them up now helps you avoid crowded stores in December and keeps your spending under control.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary. Prices are accurate as of Dec. 8, 2025.

