10 In-Demand Jobs That Didn’t Exist 5 Years Ago

As technology evolves, so do career opportunities. Many in-demand jobs didn’t even exist just a few years ago, particularly in the fields of engineering and AI.

To find the top emerging U.S. jobs that didn’t exist five years ago, Hostinger ranked careers based on three key metrics: monthly search volume, job vacancies and annual salary. Based on this analysis, these are the top 10 in-demand jobs that didn’t exist five years ago.

Customer Success Engineer

2024 monthly search volume: 810

810 Number of current job vacancies: 36,623

36,623 Annual salary: $133,859

As more people interact with technology-based products and services, the assistance required to help provide customer service becomes more advanced. Customer success engineers provide a combination of customer service and technical support for clients who buy a company’s products or services.

Digital Identity Manager

2024 monthly search volume: 720

720 Number of current job vacancies: 34,329

34,329 Annual salary: $136,657

These professionals manage and secure individuals’ digital identities. They help individuals locate their personal information on various sites, help them remove this information and continue to monitor sites for new exposed data.

Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Developer

2024 monthly search volume: 4,620

4,620 Number of current job vacancies: 7,117

7,117 Annual salary: $109,814

Robots are already being tasked with completing repetitive job duties in many contexts, and the expansion of robots for this use is likely to grow in the coming years. RPA developers design, build and maintain the robots that automate repetitive tasks.

AR Experience Manager

2024 monthly search volume: 5,640

5,640 Number of current job vacancies: 7,859

7,859 Annual salary: $85,000

Augmented reality (AR) is a relatively new technology that is likely to become more pervasive. AR experience managers oversee AR projects from start to finish.

Chief Remote Work Officer

2024 monthly search volume: 540

540 Number of current job vacancies: 3,618

3,618 Annual salary: $151,203

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, very few employees worked remotely. As remote work has since become more common, the need for a chief remote work officer came to be. This professional manages a company’s remote work strategy and is responsible for keeping remote teams productive and engaged.

Renewable Energy Engineer

2024 monthly search volume: 9,070

9,070 Number of current job vacancies: 3,463

3,463 Annual salary: $111,552

Our traditional energy sources are finite, so the need to tap into renewable energy continues to grow. Renewable energy engineers are responsible for designing, developing and maintaining systems that utilize renewable energy sources, like the sun, wind and water.

AI Market Research Analyst

2024 monthly search volume: 5,170

5,170 Number of current job vacancies: 6,751

6,751 Annual salary: $100,058

Much of the market research that was previously done by humans can now be done with AI. Artificial intelligence systems are able to identify emerging trends and predict market changes with a high degree of accuracy. AI market research analysts conduct AI market research and analyze the results.

MLOps Engineer

2024 monthly search volume: 940

940 Number of current job vacancies: 606

606 Annual salary: $165,000

Machine learning operations engineer is the highest-paying job on this list. These engineers build, maintain and optimize machine learning models to make sure that they are accurate, scalable and perform as expected.

Remote Work Coordinator

2024 monthly search volume: 29,710

29,710 Number of current job vacancies: 1,023

1,023 Annual salary: $59,915

This role is the most-searched-for among the jobs in this ranking. Remote work coordinators collaborate with remote team members and other parties to ensure projects are completed and deliverables are met.

Digital Health Strategist

2024 monthly search volume: 280

280 Number of current job vacancies: 1,002

1,002 Annual salary: $90,000

The expansion of telehealth has brought with it new career opportunities, including the role of digital health strategist. These specialists help to develop, manage and execute digital strategies for organizations in the healthcare industry.

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Hostinger and is accurate as of Feb. 13, 2025.

