10 Criminal Justice Careers: Which Path Is Right For You?

Criminal justice is a broad and rapidly evolving field that offers diverse career opportunities in the public and private sectors, including law enforcement, policymaking, correctional counseling and victim advocacy. Many criminal justice careers encompass components of the law, public safety and behavioral science, such as sociology or psychology.

Criminal justice careers can be both challenging and rewarding. This article overviews 10 career paths for prospective criminal justice professionals to consider.

What Is Criminal Justice?

Criminal justice comprises the systems through which criminals are charged, apprehended, convicted and sentenced according to the law. Three primary branches––law enforcement, courts and corrections––constitute the criminal justice system. Several subfields exist within these three branches, such as homeland security, cybersecurity, forensic psychology, law, social services and public administration.

10 Criminal Justice Career Paths

Criminal justice is a broad field that encompasses diverse career paths and opportunities. Below, you’ll find a sampling of potential careers you can pursue in this field.

Bailiff

Median Annual Salary: $48,320

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -4%

Job Description: Bailiffs, sometimes called court security officers, are responsible for ensuring the safety of all participants present in the courtroom, including the judge and jury, maintaining order in the courtroom and removing disruptive individuals from the courtroom when necessary. Bailiffs typically announce the judge’s arrival and call the court to order.

Qualifications and training for bailiffs can vary depending on the jurisdiction and state. Generally, the minimum requirement is a high school diploma or GED diploma. Some states require formal training, while others accept degrees in criminal justice or adjacent disciplines.

Correctional Officer

Median Annual Salary: $47,920

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -10%

Job Description: Correctional officers supervise the daily activities of inmates in detention or correctional facilities to maintain security, ensure safety and enforce rules. These professionals play an integral role in supporting offenders and formerly incarcerated individuals as they reintegrate into society and their communities. Correctional officers typically work for local, state and federal governments.

The qualifications and educational requirements can vary widely depending on which state and level of government in which you desire to work. While many states require correctional officers to hold a high school diploma or GED diploma, it’s becoming increasingly common for these professionals to have postsecondary education. Employers typically prefer candidates with degrees in criminal justice or a closely related field like criminology.

Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Professor

Median Annual Salary: $64,600

Projected Job Growth (2020-2030): +10%

Job Description: Criminal justice and law enforcement professors teach undergraduate and graduate criminal justice, corrections and law enforcement administration courses. These professionals prepare lessons, deliver lectures, facilitate classroom discussions and grade students’ assignments.

The typical minimum education requirement for criminal justice and law enforcement professors is a master’s degree in criminal justice or a closely related field. Qualifications can vary depending on the institution and program. In some cases, these professionals must hold a doctoral degree.

Detective or Criminal Investigator

Median Annual Salary: $83,640

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -1%

Job Description: Detectives, or criminal investigators, conduct thorough investigations of illegal activities and other violations of local, state and federal law. These professionals seek and gather information and evidence to uncover critical details about cases and solve crimes.

Generally, the minimum education requirement for detectives is a high school diploma or GED. Larger firms or departments typically prefer candidates with post-secondary education, such as an associate or bachelor’s in criminal justice, criminology, psychology or a closely related discipline.

Fish and Game Warden

Median Annual Salary: $60,730

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -3%

Job Description: Fish and game wardens work for state and federal agencies. These professionals oversee, protect and manage wildlife by enforcing wildlife codes and fishing, hunting and boating laws and ensuring individuals meet licensing requirements.

Education and training requirements vary by state. Some states require fish and game wardens to complete two years of college study, while others require these professionals to obtain a bachelor’s degree. The following may be required to enter this career.

Be a U.S. citizen at the time of appointment

At least 21 years of age

Possess a valid driver’s license

Be in good physical health

No felony convictions

Police or Sheriff’s Patrol Officer

Median Annual Salary: $64,610

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +3%

Job Description: Police or sheriff’s patrol officers typically work for a city, county, state or federal government. These professionals closely monitor and patrol assigned, enforce laws, watch for criminal activity, respond to and assess emergencies and investigate criminal complaints.

Private Detective or Investigator

Median Annual Salary: $64,610

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): -1%

Job Description: Private detectives, or investigators, assist individuals, corporations and law enforcement agencies locate missing persons, perform thorough research for financial, legal or criminal investigations and discern relevant information for solving cases.

The qualifications for private detectives can vary widely depending on the employer. Generally, these professionals must hold a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a closely related discipline and meet state-specific licensing requirements.

Probation Officer

Median Annual Salary: $60,250

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): 0%

Job Description: Probation officers supervise individuals who have been given probation. These professionals ensure and enforce compliance with the conditions of probation, evaluate offenders’ progress to determine the best course of treatment and provide resources that aid in rehabilitation.

The minimum education requirement to work as a probation officer is a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, criminology, psychology, sociology, social work or a closely related field. Additionally, probation officers must fulfill jurisdiction-specific requirements, be at least 21 years of age, hold a valid driver’s license and pass background and drug screening tests. Many probation officer positions include state-specific or federal government-sponsored training programs and certification tests.

Security Guard

Median Annual Salary: $31,470

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +3%

Job Description: Security guards keep properties under surveillance, enforce the properties’ rules and regulations and respond to emergencies. These professionals protect against vandalism, theft and other illegal activities. They also control property access by employees and visitors, closely monitor surveillance systems and work to prevent criminal activity.

The qualifications for a security guard or officer can vary depending on the employer and the organization’s size. Generally, the minimum education requirement for security guards is a high school diploma or GED certificate.

Transit Police Officer

Median Annual Salary: $64,930

Projected Job Growth (2021-2031): +3%

Job Description: Transit police officers are responsible for ensuring and maintaining the public safety of people and property of transportation networks and systems. These professionals oversee railroads, bus lines, subways, freight companies and other forms of transportation and respond to emergencies and investigate crimes occurring in these environments.

The qualifications and requirements for transit police officers can vary depending on the jurisdiction and state. Generally, these professionals must hold a high school diploma or GED certificate, be at least 21 years of age and have a valid driver’s license.

Criminal Justice Degrees

What can you do with a criminal justice degree? Earning a degree in criminal justice can equip you with specialized knowledge and skills, help you qualify for competitive roles within the field, expand your career opportunities and increase your earning potential. As an academic discipline, criminal justice offers diverse concentrations and specializations, allowing you to tailor your studies toward your interests and professional goals.

Below you’ll find an overview of the various criminal justice degrees you can pursue.

Associate Degree in Criminal Justice

An associate degree in criminal justice introduces the fundamentals of the criminal justice system. Students can pursue an associate of arts (AA), an associate of science (AS) or an associate of applied science (AAS) in criminal justice. The curriculum can vary depending on the school and degree program; however, coursework typically covers the following topics:

Introduction to criminal justice

Introduction to corrections

Introduction to forensic science

Court systems

Criminal investigations

Criminal law

Policing

Generally, students must complete 60 credit hours to earn an associate degree, which takes around two years to complete. Online and accelerated options are available for students who want to earn their degree in a year or less.

Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice

A criminal justice bachelor’s degree provides students with theoretical and practical knowledge of the criminal justice system, including its three primary branches: law enforcement, courts and corrections. The curriculum can vary greatly depending on the school and program, but common course topics include the following:

Introduction to the criminal justice system

Criminology

Forensic science

Law enforcement

Generally, students must complete 120 credits to earn a bachelor’s in criminal justice, which can take around four years of full-time study.

Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice

A master’s in criminal justice is a graduate degree that allows students to further develop the skills and knowledge they acquired during their undergraduate studies. Many master’s programs in criminal justice offer concentrations or specializations such as cybersecurity, law, public policy, emergency management and homeland security.

Generally, master’s programs in criminal justice take two years, but some online and accelerated programs take around one year to complete.

Doctoral Degree in Criminal Justice

A doctoral degree in criminal justice allows students to undertake research at the highest level and prepares students for advanced positions in the field, such as policymaking, academia and forensic research. Many criminal justice doctoral programs offer specializations in subjects such as forensic science, criminology, homeland security, juvenile justice and criminal justice policy.

Most programs require a capstone or dissertation paired with a final comprehensive exam.

Generally, doctoral programs in criminal justice require students to complete between 40 to 60 credits, which typically take four to eight years of study. However, completion times vary drastically.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Criminal Justice Careers

What criminal justice career pays the most?

Lawyers, judges and hearing officers consistently rank at the top of criminal justice careers with the highest earning potential. Several factors can impact your salary, including location, professional experience and education.

What careers are important to the field of criminal justice?

Criminal justice is a comprehensive system that comprises several components. Every position, agency and system that forms the criminal justice system plays an integral role in its function.

