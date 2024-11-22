10 Creative Ways New Homeowners Can Save Money on Renovations

It’s no secret that owning a home is expensive. The median sales price of a home in the U.S. is $420,400, per Federal Reserve Economic Data.

As a new homeowner, whether you purchase a brand-new house or a fixer-upper, chances are you’re going to want to make a few changes as you go. In the latter case especially, you might even need to do some renovations to make the place more livable — or to maximize your returns when selling. Home renovations can get expensive though, so it’s important to think about ways to save money along the way.

For ways new homeowners can save money on renovations, here’s what the experts suggest.

Get ‘Look-Alike’ Materials

Do you need to update your kitchen cabinets or buy furniture for staging purposes? Go with low-cost or look-alike materials or head to recycling facilities to save money.

“Instead of high-end materials, use alternatives that have the same look but cost less, such as Lyptus instead of more expensive mahogany,” said Sydney Sims, a consumer advocate at Ownerly. “Visiting Habitat for Humanity ReStores may also help you locate inexpensive, gently used fixtures and supplies, like tiles or light fixtures, for a fraction of the retail price.”

Keep Things Simple

It can be easy to want to go all out on renovations, but keeping things simple will help you save money in the long run. “Simple changes can make a big difference to your space,” Sims said.

For example, the kitchen is a key area where you can upgrade while keeping things simple and budget-friendly. You may not need to do a full remodel.

“To make your kitchen more organized, add pull-out drawers and organizers to your cupboards,” Sims said. “You can get the most out of your budget by making these changes to your home that make it more useful and organized without having to pay for a full remodel.”

Refresh That Paint Job Yourself

A new coat of paint can do wonders for any home, especially older ones.

“This is less exciting and a little more costly, but, hands down, the best return on investment project you can do is fresh paint. If you have the patience and skill to do this yourself, you can paint the inside of a 1,200-square-foot house for a few hundred bucks,” said Rachel Kilmer, real estate agent and team lead at ReeceNichols Real Estate.

And it might even be worth it to hire someone. “This is something worth considering hiring out. I’ve seen quotes around $1,000 if you find a painter who’s just starting out and looking for work. Even if you do spend something like $3,000 or so for a top-quality paint job, you will get that and then some back when you sell!” Kilmer said.

Kilmer also had a few suggestions for interior paints: Sherwin-Williams Accessible Beige, Canvas Tan, Drift of Mist, Repose Gray, Snowbound, Chantilly Lace and Alabaster.

Use Leftover Supplies

Another option to save money is using leftover supplies for your own renovations. If you’re buying a new construction, get in touch with your contractor and ask if they have any materials you can use for your own future renovations.

“Another wonderful strategy is to ask your contractor if they have any leftover supplies from prior works that they would be willing to sell at a discount,” Sims said.

Update Hardware and Light Fixtures

“I think the most slept-on way that homeowners can really transform the look of their home on a budget is hardware and light fixtures,” Kilmer said. “These are pretty simple DIYs with a YouTube video and a dream, and you can find these items at really great prices on websites like Amazon and Wayfair.”

Sticking with more budget-friendly sites like this gives you the chance to be more creative too.

“Because it’s lower cost, you can take some risks and try some fun styles that go beyond old golden oak cabinets or carpet that may have already seen its better years. I actually put all Amazon hardware in my kitchen for less than $200 last year! And light fixtures can be $50 or less, depending on what you are replacing,” Kilmer said. “I would go cheaper on less prominent fixtures and splurge a little for ‘wow’ factor on entryway and dining room chandeliers for the most bang for your buck.”

Add Texture

Have you ever felt like the walls are too bland or repetitive? Adding a bit of texture is a very small renovation that can spruce things up.

“Texture is back in style and has the power to dramatically transform a space,” said Mabel Banda, real estate broker associate at Douglas Elliman. “Adding texture to your walls can cultivate a visually striking and inviting environment, whether you are aiming for a sleek, modern look or a timeless, classic feel.”

You could, for instance, use plaster paint for a more sophisticated finish — good for contemporary spaces. Or you could add paneling for a bit more character.

“Embracing textured walls not only elevates the design but also adds personality and a tactile quality that makes your space unique,” Banda said.

Get Energy-Efficient

For those looking for an eco-friendly renovation, there are ways to save money.

“There are many little fixes you can do yourself without spending too much,” said Ryan Barone, co-founder and CEO of RentRedi. “To cut down on gas and electric bills, seal any cracks around doors and windows and install smart thermostats and light switches.”

Along with this, Barone suggested switching to more energy-efficient appliances that will reduce your energy bills while giving your home a more updated look.

“You can also reduce your water consumption by installing low-flow faucets and shower heads and dual-flush toilets,” he said.

Shop at Scratch-and-Dent Stores

Skip places like Home Depot and head to scratch-and-dent stores instead.

“If your renovations include installing new appliances, something I often recommend as a way to save money is going to scratch-and-dent stores,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “These stores sell brand-new appliances that can’t be sold as normal because they have some kind of physical flaw (like a scratch or dent, as the name implies!).”

And in some cases, you won’t even notice the scratches or dents. “What I’ve found is that oftentimes, these physical flaws are incredibly minimal or even located in places that are hidden from the eye when an appliance is installed,” Nally said. “So you can really score at these stores, getting brand-new, name-brand appliances for a fraction of the price. Usually you’ll save anywhere from 10% to 50% off, with most people saving somewhere in the 15% to 20% range.”

Use Light Tubes for More Natural Lighting

Having more natural lighting can boost a home’s appeal and value, but you don’t have to install expensive windows to do it.

“Bringing in natural light does not have to entail installing expensive windows,” Sims said. “Installing light tubes, which catch and channel sunshine into rooms, may brighten darkened places without the structural cost of installing windows, making them perfect for corridors and restrooms.”

DIY Home Security Upgrades

Home security systems can make homes feel much more modern while boosting their value. Setting up your own system can save you money — as compared with hiring someone else to do it.

“There are plenty of gadgets that you can find on Amazon or at your local home improvement store that are fairly inexpensive and might get even cheaper during Black Friday and holiday sales,” Barone said.

Options include putting in your own motion sensor lights and outdoor security cameras, installing smart locks, and installing a biometric security system (that only you can control).

