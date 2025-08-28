10 Costco Buys Busy Parents Need Before Labor Day

As a parent, you probably have a lot going on right now. Whether your kids have already started school or are heading back after Labor Day, adjusting to new routines can be hectic — but Costco has you covered with budget-friendly essentials.

If you feel like you’re being pulled in several directions at once, a trip to the members-only warehouse store can cross several items off your list. Keep reading to discover 10 items busy parents like you need to buy at Costco before Labor Day.

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza

Price: $13.38

When you need a quick and easy dinner, you can’t go wrong with pizza from Costco. A freezer staple, this four-pack of Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza will likely tide your family over for a few meals.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Price: $21.99

There’s a decent chance disinfecting wipes will be on your child’s school supply list. Stock up for both school and home with this five-count pack of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes from Costco — each container has 85 wipes, for a total of 425 wipes.

Gap Inc. Brands eGift Cards

Price: $79.99

Get two $50 Gap Inc. Brands eGift Cards at a savings of $20. Valid at Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, these gift cards are redeemable both in-store and online, making back-to-school shopping a little more affordable.

Frito Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack

Price: $23.49

An easy option for lunches and after school snacks, this Frito Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack contains something for everyone. Each box contains 54 perfectly portioned one-ounce bags.

BIC Mechanical Pencil Kit

Price: $15.99

This 25-count BIC Mechanical Pencil Kit might seem like a lot now, but your kids will likely use them up — and lose them — throughout the school year. Featuring a comfortable grip, strong lead that erases cleanly and a durable eraser, they also come in a variety of fun colors.

Advantage Premium Bright Ink Jet and Laser Paper

Price: $8.99

Your printer’s summer vacation is over. Get it ready to print homework and a variety of school forms by stocking up on Advantage Premium Bright Ink Jet and Laser Paper from Costco.

Adidas Midway Backpack

Price: $34.99

Offered in four colors, the Adidas Midway Backpack offers plenty of storage space — including two water bottle pockets and 15-inch laptop storage. Made from durable material, it’s also designed for comfort with padded straps and a back panel.

Eddie Bauer Youth Jacket

Price: $18.99

Your kids probably don’t wear the same size as last year. Designed for chilly fall weather, this Eddie Bauer Youth 3-in-1 Jacket is offered in blue, black, pink and purple.

Apple AirTags

Price: $69.99

Buy this four-pack of Apple AirTags, so you can stop wasting time tracking down your kids’ pricey items. Featuring a replaceable battery that lasts more than a year, each AirTag is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Uber Eats eGift Cards

Price: $79.99

If your day is too hectic to cook dinner, order delivery at a discount. Costco offers two $50 Uber Eats eGift Cards for just $79.99 — or they can also be used for Uber rides.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

