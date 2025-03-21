10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $245.00 $27.8K 12.4K 178.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $190.00 $48.3K 2.5K 3.3K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $230.00 $217.5K 45 1.0K TSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $54.00 $69.5K 1.0K 834 TCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $65.00 $50.5K 2.6K 497 CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $104.00 $61.7K 3 233 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $110.00 $27.6K 3.8K 139 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $82.50 $26.4K 1.2K 78 SGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $30.8K 203 50 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $150.00 $27.3K 1.0K 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 12428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 2526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 998 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.5K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSCO (NASDAQ:TSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 27 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 773 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 440 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 233 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 3820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SGI (NYSE:SGI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 301 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 273 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 1064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

